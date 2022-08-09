'Mahagathbandhan Has Support Of 164 MLAs', Says Nitish Kumar Post Sealing JDU-RJD Alliance

As many as 164 MLAs have come up in support of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) after Nitish Kumar announced to side with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). While addressing the media, Nitish Kumar revealed that his party, the Janata Dal (United) and the overall Mahagathbandhan alliance is standing strong and seven parties are backing his coalition with the RJD.

While it was being speculated that the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) would also lend its support, sources from the party revealed that its members would stay away for now. As for the rest of the members, it includes the Indian National Congress (INC), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), CPI (Marxist), and CPI.

#Nitish2024Plan | Wasn't 2020 won on the name of Narendra Modi? So they'll win with Modi's name... today the mandate of Bihar has been betrayed: Senior BJP leader, MP & former Union Minister @rsprasad https://t.co/bK5x75p5Fw pic.twitter.com/ho7WBwAFnP — Republic (@republic) August 9, 2022

How do the numbers add up?

The Bihar assembly is composed of 243 seats that were up for grabs in the state elections that were conducted in 2020. Out of the total, the RJD emerged as the single largest party as it managed to bag 75 seats. The Tejashwi Yadav-led party was followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which won 74 seats. The JD(U) was in the third spot with 43 seats whereas the Indian National Congress (INC) was in the fourth position with 19 seats.

The fourth and the fifth spot were filled in by the CPI (ML) and AIMIM which won 11 and 5 seats respectively. Notably, the other said members-- CPI (M) and the CPI-- of the seven-party government also managed to win three and two seats respectively.

While speaking to the media, Nitish Kumar confirmed the same when he said, "The Mahagathbandhan alliance is standing strong. 7 parties are united with 164 MLAs. We all will work together. Seven parties and one independent. There are certain reasons for quitting NDA".

Talking about the reason to part from the NDA, he said, "People of my party were asking me to leave NDA. My party leaders had a unanimous view of quitting the NDA. Our agenda is to serve Bihar. I never liked how they (NDA) were trying to create a divide in society. I have never compromised on the issue of corruption. We all will be together."

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of the grand alliance, meaning he might again assume the post of Bihar CM whereas Tejashwi Yadav would be appointed as the Deputy CM. Sources revealed that the portfolio of the Home Ministry is also being sought by the RJD.