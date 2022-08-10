Mahagathbandhan Wants Bihar Speaker Out; Brings No-confidence Motion Against Vijay Sinha

Ahead of the swearing-in of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejaswhi Yadav on Wednesday, MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan have brought a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singh. A letter signed by 50 MLAs of the newly-formed Mahagathbandhan (JDU, RJD, Congress, HAM, and Left parties) was submitted before the secretary of the Bihar Assembly.

With this, Vijay Kumar Sinha will have to prove the majority inside the Assembly to retain his position as Speaker. If he does not have adequate votes, he will have to step down and resign from the post. At present, the BJP has 77 MLAs, which is not enough for Sinha to continue in the Speaker's post.

Nitish Kumar’s bete noire - Sinha's survival as Assembly Speaker was of crucial importance to the BJP, though it remains short of numbers against the Mahagathbandhan. Vijay Kumar Sinha has had several run-ins with the Bihar CM, with the latter even demanding his removal - a demand which then-ally BJP did not pay heed to.

In the backdrop of political upheaval in Bihar, Vijay Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, tested negative in just one day. His miraculous recovery became a matter of discussion in the political circle, with many fearing he may jeopardize the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government.

A close confidante of Nitish Kumar, Vijay Chowdhary said if Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns, the Deputy Speaker will preside over the House when the vote of confidence takes place.

"I have heard that MLAs have given a proposal to remove the Speaker. If Speaker is removed, Deputy Speaker will be present. Everything will be decided by voting. Vijay Sinha should understand the current political situation and step down," the JDU MLA told Republic.

Bihar cabinet expansion: Who gets what

In the new grand alliance government, dominant ally RJD has already called shots for the post of deputy chief minister along with that of Speaker. As per the negotiation between Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), senior MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is the frontrunner for the Speaker's post.

The Mahagatbandhan government is likely to have 35 Ministers including CM Nitish Kumar. While RJD will have 15 Ministers, JDU will have to settle for 13 Ministerial berths. On the other hand, Congress and HAM(S) might get 4 and 1 Ministries respectively.

The Finance ministry, environment and forest, land record and revenue, health, road construction department, and Panchayati Raj will go to the RJD, while CM Nitish Kumar will keep the home ministry and general administration. Other key portfolios including education and building construction will remain with the JD(U).

The numbers of the 7-party Mahagatbandhan alliance are such: Congress has 19 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly while the JD(U) has 45, RJD 79, CPI(MLA) 12, and CPI and CPI(M) each have two legislators

Notably, the Governor has 14 days' time after oath-taking for the floor test in Bihar Assembly. During this period, the government can prove its majority anytime in the assembly.