Mahant Narendra Giri's Death: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Inquiry By HC Judge

As the investigation continues in the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Acharya Narendra Giri, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav visited the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj. The SP chief condoled his demise and said that a lot of rumours have surfaced about his mysterious death. Yadav stated that people are seeking the truth regarding Narendra Giri's death and has demanded an inquiry from a sitting judge of the High Court.

"Everyone wants the truth to come out, that's why a sitting judge of the high court should conduct an inquiry into the matter," said Akhilesh Yadav

'Culprit won't be spared': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his respects to Mahant Narendra Giri and has promised strict action against the culprits. Adityanath informed that a police team with Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector-General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Prayagraj, has been formed for the investigation. The UP CM has assured that those responsible will be strictly punished.

"I request everyone to not give unnecessary statements and let the investigation team work. If there is anyone responsible for the tragic death, I assure you he will be strictly punished. Every investigative agency and people have been alerted," said Yogi Adityanath

Petition demanding CBI probe filed in Allahabad High Court

On Tuesday, a petition was filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a CBI probe in the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri. This comes after the Akhada Parishad demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. The demand was put forth by Devendra Singh, Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, who has asked for a fair investigation.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have recovered Narendra Giri's suicide note, in which he has named one of his disciples, Anand Giri. Narendra Giri mentioned that he was not happy with Anand Giri. Therefore, Anand Giri has been detained by the police. However, speaking to Republic TV on Monday, Anand Giri said that a conspiracy was being carried out against him in order to keep him away from the math.

Mahant Narendra Giri found dead in Prayagraj

Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. Sources informed that Mahant Narendra Giri's body was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari math in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media platform Koo to condole the demise of the spiritual leader.