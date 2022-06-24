Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Alleges Eknath Shinde Camp MLAs Deserted Uddhav 'for Money'

As rebel Minister Eknath Shinde's camp gets bigger, Maharashtra minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray on Friday made a scathing attack on the Shinde camp, stating that those who've joined Shinde have gone just for money, further accusing them of betraying CM Uddhav.

As per sources, in an ongoing meeting, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Those who went, went for the money. Some people betrayed Uddhav Thackeray. Those who have gone will get something for a while. Uddhav ji is trying to maintain peace, harmony. There has been rebellion in Shiv Sena in the past too."

Shinde Camp to send fresh letter to Governor

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic that the Eknath Shinde camp now has over 45 MLAs, including both Shiv Sena & Independents. Sources have also revealed that as per Shinde himself, a fresh letter will be sent in the evening from Guwahati to the Governor of Maharashtra and the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly. Meanwhile, rebel MLAs on Friday welcomed Shiv Sena legislator Dilip Lande, who was with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's camp until Thursday.

This comes as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as per sources. The Maharastra CM has asked the Eknath Shinde-led brigade to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting. If they don't return, disciplinary action would be taken against them. Sources have also revealed that no further talks will be held with them if they don't return to Mumbai within the allotted time.

Amidst all this, Shiv Sena's legal team reached the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and has demanded a decision on the suspension of 12 rebel MLAs. As per sources, it has also sought the disqualification of 5 more MLAs - Sada Sarvankar, Prakash Abitkar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Balaji Kalyankar and Ramesh Bornare. Earlier, in a setback to the Shinde rebels, Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal accepted an application by the Sena appointing Sunil Prabhu as the Chief Whip.

Eknath Shinde claims support of 50 MLAs

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV earlier in the day, Shinde proclaimed that his group of rebel MLAs represented the 'real Shiv Sena.' Indicating that the MVA government is on the brink of collapse, he claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs including Independents.

Amid speculation that his group will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Kishyari seeking a floor test, he revealed that a big decision will be taken after a meeting of the rebels on Friday.

A day earlier, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader after he was replaced by Ajay Choudhari. As 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with Shinde, the anti-defection law is unlikely to apply to the rebel MLAs.