Maharashtra ACB To Probe BMC Ward Delimitation In Another Blow For Uddhav Thackeray Camp

In another blow to Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde ordered an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into the delimitation of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards. While the MVA government had increased the number of wards in BMC from 227 to 236, the Eknath Shinde-led Cabinet reversed this decision on August 3. During a debate on a bill seeking to negate the BMC ward delimitation, Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar alleged irregularities and corruption in this process by the previous government.

Accepting this demand, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde remarked, "A thorough probe will be conducted into the issue raised by Sada Sarvankar. The Anti-Corruption Bureau will probe this. Anyone who is guilty won't be spared. Action won't be taken against anyone based on revenge".

Responding to criticism that how can his government reverse the ward delimitation given that he was the Urban Development Minister back then, Shinde observed, "Even if I was the Urban Development Minister, the policy decision is a collective responsibility. It is the power of the Cabinet. It is essential to correct the wrong". As Congress and Samajwadi Party also supported the government's stance, the bill was passed by voice vote.

Shiv Sena-BJP faceoff in BMC polls

BMC is considered Asia’s richest civic body with an annual budget of nearly Rs.37,000 crore. Shiv Sena has been a formidable force in the civic elections even when NCP-Congress was in power in the state. In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately as they could not agree to the seat-sharing formula. Reportedly, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to pull out from the BJP government both in Maharashtra as well as the Centre at that juncture.

Thus, the 2017 BMC election became a prestige battle for the Sena and BJP. The results brought in more cheer for BJP than the Sena as the former secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election. Moreover, the Shiv Sena fell way short of the majority winning just 84 seats. On the other hand, Congress, NCP, and MNS won 31, 7 and 6 seats respectively.

After hectic negotiations, BJP decided not to challenge the Sena on the Mayor’s position. Thus, Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar won the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively on November 22, 2017. While the divide between the two allies continued to grow over the years, the Sena consolidated its position in the BMC when all 6 winning candidates of the MNS joined the party. The upcoming polls are being perceived as a litmus test for Uddhav Thackeray as 40 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs are supporting the state government.