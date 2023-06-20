Maharashtra Ad Row: New Survey Portrays Fadnavis 'more Popular' Than Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has been projected as the more popular and preferred choice for the state Chief Ministerial position in comparison to Eknath Shinde, according to a new survey conducted by News Arena. Fadanvis has topped the CM's league with 35% votes while Shinde was at number 4 position. This comes a week after an advertisement row erupted highlighting a survey stating that Shinde was ahead of Fadnavis in terms of popularity for the CM position.

3 things you need to know:

A new survey has put Devendra Fadnavis ahead of Eknath Shinde with 35% votes as the preferred candidate for the CM post.

Earlier this week, the advertisement projected Shinde as the next chief minister and a more favourable choice of candidate than Fadnavis for the top job.

Shive Sena published a new ad showing the solidarity of the alliance.

Devendra Fadnavis more popular than Eknath Shinde

The new survey that was released on Monday (June 19) has projected BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at the top position with 35% weightage. With 21% each, the list was followed by Congress leader Ashok Chavan and NCP leader Ajit Pawar in second and third position respectively. While Eknath Shinde was placed in the 4th position with just 12 %. Although, he was ahead of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray with 9% in fifth position.

The survey has also projected the results of the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections in which BJP will emerge as the single largest party securing 125 to 129 seats out of 288 seats. While its alliance partner Shiv Sena led by Shinde will be restricted to just 25 seats.

It further predicted the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stating that Congress will improve its tally with 50 to 53 seats and without the alliance it will get 28 seats. NCP would get 55 to 56 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) with the lowest number will manage 17 to 19 seats. The survey informed that the smaller parties and independent candidates will together manage to get 12 seats.

Advertisement row

The advertisement that portrayed the Shive Sena leader as the choice for the top post was released on June 13, with a tagline-- "Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra'. The chief minister later sought to downplay it, saying both he and BJP leader Fadnavis were "in people's minds" and working together.

The full-page advertisement which appeared in many newspapers did not feature pictures of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, prompting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to dub the Shinde-led party as “Modi-Shah’s Shiv Sena”. It carried the Sena’s bow-and-arrow symbol and pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shinde, but not of Fadnavis.

Maharashtra newspapers featured another advertisement on Wednesday (June 14). This time, there were pictures of Modi, Amit Shah, Anand Dighe and Balasaheb Thackeray on the top banner while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ picture along with Eknath Shinde. There was no mention of Shinde surpassing Fadnavis in popularity; instead, the ad talked about support for and accomplishments of the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition.