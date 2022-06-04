Maharashtra: After NCP, Congress Bats For Caste Census; Says 'it Will Resolve Issues'

Following the NCP's demand to implement a caste-based census in Maharashtra, now, Congress has also come out with a similar demand, asserting that a caste-based census should be implemented in the state. This came amidst the ongoing debates pertaining to the same matter in Bihar where CM Nitish Kumar recently announced that a state-specific survey will be carried out to have a headcount of all castes.

Batting for the same in Maharashtra, Congress State President Nana Patole, while speaking to ANI on Saturday, said that a caste census should take place in the country and it is the responsibility of the central government. This will not only harmonise the relationship between communities but will also eradicate the communal dispute, he added.

Maharashtra | BJP does not want to do a caste-based census because they do politics on the basis of religion. The role of Congress is clear, there should be a caste-based census as this will help in resolving several issues: State Congress President Nana Patole in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/j7XUKC8jvs — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Further hitting out at the BJP government at the Centre, the Congress leader also claimed that the government is trying to retain power by using religions and caste for party politics and this is why it is not allowing caste-based census in the country.

"Central government is dividing India on the basis of caste. BJP is opposing because it won't be able to do politics if a caste-based census is implemented. One of the alliances of the BJP government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now also announced caste census in the state while the BJP is still opposing it", Nana Patole said further asserting that the Congress demands caste-based census in Maharastra.

Bihar government announces caste census in the state

In a landmark development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after convening an all-party meeting on June 1, announced that a state-specific survey or caste-based census will be conducted to have a headcount of all castes in the state. The findings from the exercise which will go with the name of 'jaati adharit ganana' (caste-based headcount) will be shared with political leaders as well as the general public from time to time.

Speaking on the same, CM Kumar told the media that the BJP is not against the census but has just expressed its inabilities. He further also said the BJP representatives accompanied the CM to PM Modi over the matter and are present after that as well.

Image: PTI