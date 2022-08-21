Maharashtra: Ahead Of Civic Polls, Ex-MP Haribhau Rathod & Former ACP Vanjari Join AAP

In a major boost for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, prominent OBC leader & ex-MP Haribhau Rathod and former police officer Dhanraj Vanjari joined the party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, the former BJP MP from Yavatmal, who later joined the Congress told PTI, that he would join AAP on August 21. The MP from 2004-08 was once a confidante of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde. He was suspended from the party after he chose to abstain from voting following the trust vote sought by the UPA government in connection with the nuclear deal with the USA in 2008. Rathod was later made a Member of the Legislative Council after he joined the Congres in 2013.

"Inspired by CM @ArvindKejriwal's stellar leadership, good people from all corners are coming together to #MakeIndiaNo1," read a tweet by AAP.

Huge boost for AAP in Maharashtra!



Prominent OBC leader & ex-MP Haribhau Rathod and former Police Officer Dhanraj Vanjari join Aam Aadmi Party.



Inspired by CM @ArvindKejriwal's stellar leadership, good people from all corners are coming together to #MakeIndiaNo1 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uf7YN7UrFb — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 21, 2022

Haribhau Rathod questioned Balakot air strikes

Significantly, Haribhau Rathod, when in Congress, belittled and raised suspicion over the Balakot air strikes and said, “Not even an ant was killed.” He later joined the Shiv Sena and campaigned for the contestants in the assembly elections in 2019. Experts have pointed out that Rathod’s work for the OBC community in Maharashtra and other states may help AAP gain further ground in the state.

Following the victory in the Punjab polls earlier this year, the AAP is looking to expand the party in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Kejriwal is also looking forward to a national role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.