Maharashtra: All-party Meet On April 25; Discussion On Loudspeaker Row After Ranas' Arrest

Amid the arrest of Independent MP Navneet Rana and husband Ravi Rana in Mumbai on April 23, an all-party meeting has been called for in Maharashtra at the Sahyadri guest house to discuss the unfolding situation in the wake of the loudspeaker controversy. On Saturday morning, after Shiv Sena workers lodged a relentless protest in front of MP Navneet Rana's residence, the Mumbai police later arrested the duo based on the complaint filed by the Shiv Sainiks under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The couple has been provided 'Y' category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

MP Navneet Rana and husband Ravi Rana arrested in loudspeaker controversy

Navneet Rana had vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband Ravi Rana in front of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Furious at the announcement of the MP, Shiv Sena workers decided to gherao Rana's residence on Saturday morning forcing the duo to call off the recital, however, the police thereafter arrested both Navneet and Ravi Rana under Section 153A of the IPC.

"A case is registered at Khar Police Station against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana under Sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay Police Act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar police station," said the Mumbai Police.

MP Navneet Rana and husband Ravi Rana will be produced before the court (Holiday bench) on Sunday. "Police are collecting all the videos and press conference footage of the couple for analysis," said the Mumbai Police.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Amravati MP Navneet Rana & her husband MLA Ravi Rana arrested. The duo has given a written complaint to Mumbai Police, requesting to book CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab, Sanjay Raut & all 700 people who were present outside their residence pic.twitter.com/HAIGfryYHC — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

In another major development, the duo filed a counter-complaint against 700 Shivsena leaders and the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after their arrest. As part of the complaint, a demand had been made by the Rana couple that Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut, Anil Parab and CM Thackeray should be booked under Sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506 of the IPC.

Image: ANI