Maharashtra Allots Rs. 6 Cr For Ajit Pawar's Social Media Handling; Opposition Cries Foul

In a controversial move, the Maharashtra government has earmarked close to Rs.6 crore for handling the social media accounts of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. As per an order issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday, the state government has decided to appoint an external agency in this regard. Highlighting that the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations lacked the technical and professional competence to deal with social media, it stressed the importance of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, blog and website to disseminate information to the people.

The agency will have to not only take charge of the NCP leader's social media accounts but also ensure that the decisions taken by him reach the common man. A total of Rs.5,98,02,400 have been allocated for this purpose in the year 2021-22. It will be appointed in consultation with the Deputy CM's secretariat and the DGIPR.

However, the DGIPR shall be responsible for keeping a check on the functioning of the agency so that no mistakes are committed and ensuring that there is no duplication of the messages conveyed by the secretariat of the CM and the Deputy CM. Moreover, the DGIPR can provide more funds to the agency which is working for the Chief Minister's Office. At present, Ajit Pawar is in charge of the Finance and Excise portfolios.

Here is the Centre's Government Resolution:

Opposition slams MVA

The state government's move has attracted criticism from opposition parties at a time when the state is battling the second wave of COVID-19. Reacting to this development, the Mumbai unit of AAP stated, "Maharashtra reeling under an economic and health crisis, but cash-strapped Maha Vikas Aghadi sarkar can still waste 6 Crores of public money for building Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's image!" Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam questioned the priorities of the government. According to him, the splurging of money on publicity was at odds with MVA's assertion that there is not enough money for the COVID-19 vaccination.