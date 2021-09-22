Maharashtra: Anil Parab Files Rs 100 Cr Defamation Suit Against BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday. Earlier, NCP leader Hasan Mushrif had also said that he will be filing a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Somaiya. Meanwhile, the BJP leader yesterday filed a complaint with Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif family and Appasaheb Nalwade Gadhinglaj Taluka S.S.K. Ltd.

Taking to Twitter, Anil Parab wrote he served the notice as the BJP leader did not apologise to him.

"I had given a legal notice to Kirit Somaiya for insulting and defaming me and had asked to apologize within 72 hours. But since he did not apologize, today I am standing against Kirit Somaiya. A defamation suit of Rs 100 crore has been filed in the High Court," tweeted Anil Parab in Marathi.

Maharashtra political rivalry

It all started after BJP ex-MP Kirit Somaiya, last week alleged NCP leader Mushrif of involved in money laundering and Benami property. Later, the BJP leader was detained at Karad while he was on the way to Kolhapur from Mumbai recently. Somaiya was detained at Karad Railway station as section 144 has been imposed across Maharashtra on September 20-21 to avoid crowding at Ganapati Visarjan amid COVID spread. Sources state that the Kolhapur collector had issued prohibitory orders against Somaiya who had announced that he will visit Kolhapur's Mahalakshmi temple.

Anil Parab demands apology from Kirit Somaiya

On September 14, Anil Parab had issued a notice seeking a written apology from Somaiya. The notice also sought to curb further allegations and deletion all tweets levelling allegations against the minister. Failing to adhere to these demands, Parab had said that he will file a defamations suit worth Rs 100 crore. Somaiya, over the past few months, has alleged that Parab had allegedly built “illegal” resorts in Dapoli, Ratnagiri. He had also alleged that Parab had built an “unauthorised” office on Mhada land in Bandra east.

Allegations from NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

While speaking to the media, NCP leader Hasan Mushrif on Monday asserted, "the allegation which is being made by Kirit Somaiya is part of BJPs big conspiracy and Chandrakant Patil is the mastermind of this. I have been very vocal about the Centre using central agencies against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and on the issue of Parambir Singh. It is the reason I am being framed by BJP through Kirit Somaiya to stop me."