Maharashtra: Asaduddin Owaisi Open To Alliance With MVA To Checkmate BJP In RS Polls

As the battle for Rajya Sabha seats intensifies in Maharashtra, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has hinted at a possible alliance with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Speaking to reporters ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for June 10, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi offered to support the MVA in defeating BJP.

"Let Maha Vikas Aghadi ask us openly for support if they really want BJP to be defeated in the Rajya Sabha election," Owaisi said. He, however, added that his MLAs have not been contacted by MVA members yet. "I spoke with Mufti Ismail last night. No one has approached us from MVA. If they need our support, they can contact us," the AIMIM chief offered.

A total of 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Maharashtra, 6 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme; Congress' P Chidambaram; NCP's Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

For the six Rajya Sabha seats, BJP has fielded three candidates, NCP and Congress one each and Shiv Sena two.

In the 288-member assembly, MVA partners - Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress have 55, 53, and 44 legislators respectively. The BJP has a maximum of 106 MLAs, while AIMIM and Samajwadi Party have two MLAs each. Notably, two NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are currently in jail.

Based on their current strength in the Assembly, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress are confident of winning one seat each whereas BJP is poised to win two seats. However, the saffron party has claimed that it will bag three seats in the Upper House from Maharashtra.

MVA shifts MLAs to Mumbai hotel

Just days ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the ruling partner in the MVA coalition, Shiv Sena has started shifting all its MLAs to Mumbai amid fears of horse-trading by the BJP. The party has made arrangements to lodge them up at a hotel in south Mumbai hotel till elections for the six Rajya Sabha seats conclude.

MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress as well as legislators from smaller parties and Independents will join Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for a meeting at a hotel in South Mumbai on Tuesday. The legislators will spend the next three days at the hotel.

The move comes despite Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat claiming that the coalition 'has full numbers' to win Rajya Sabha seats.