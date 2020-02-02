BJP's Ashish Shelar Slams Maha CM Uddhav & Aghadi Govt For Spreading ‘ideological Hatred’

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Sunday took a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the cancellation of training by RSS-linked Institute Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini. Shelar said that the BJP condemned this action of the state government. He also mentioned that the government is trying to spread ideological hatred about the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in the state.

Earlier the Mumbai University had called off midway its two-day training workshop meant for its senior officials being held at RSS-affiliated Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini near here, apparently after a Congress leader objected to it saying the institute did not have expertise.

Speaking to the media Shelar said, "It is unfortunate and uncalled for. The decision of the state government for not allowing the orientation camp at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini is nothing but spreading of ideological hatred in the state. There would have been a logic if Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodhini's orientation camp was spreading thought against the nation or propagating ideology then it was understandable. But in this situation, nothing as such has happened."

READ | MU Calls Off Training By RSS-linked Institute After Objections

"Only because the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodhini has been formed by a particular right-wing organisation which has an orientational camp for many political parties. Just to score a brownie point for some Congress leader they have propagated a wrong thing, and we condemn this action. We appeal to the CM that you may be a close alliance to the Raza academy but don't spread hated for Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodhini," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Shelar also posted the letter he has written to CM Udhhav Thackeray over the issue. In his tweet, Shelar said, "The "Raza Academy" cancelled the ongoing training of university officials in "Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini". This is an ideological untouchability. The Honorable Maharashtra State Our request to the Chief Minister to reconsider this decision!"

READ | BJP's Ashish Shelar Slams Maha Govt, Says 'Decisions Made Under Political Pressure'

MU cancells orientation

The workshop, which began on Friday at the Prabodhini at Uttan village in Bhayander of neighbouring Thane district, was abruptly called off on Saturday. The university registrar communicated to the Prabodhini on Saturday the decision to wind up the training workshop.

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Rajeev Satav, had objected to the training session and raised the issue with Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

Dear Uday Samant ji,

I just recieved these papers. These are about how senior officers in Mumbai university are getting training in Rambhau Mhalagi Prabodhini. This organisation have no expertise.



I understand that you may not be aware about it, but I request you to stop this pic.twitter.com/yn1DyXrjv0 — Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) January 31, 2020

READ | BJP Leader Shelar Takes Potshots At Deepika Over JNU Visit

Dear Uday Samant ji,

You swiftly acted upon my tweet and ensured that training of officers at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini gets cancelled. This is an action in the interest of state.



This also underlines that our MVA government is people's oriented and dutiful.



I wish you best pic.twitter.com/82UufwthQw — Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) February 1, 2020



Former Union minister Late Pramod Mahajan had played a key role in developing the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, named after late BJP MP Rambhau Mhalgi. Sitting Rajya Sabha member of the BJP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe is the vice-chairman of the institute.

READ | BJP's Ashish Shelar Slams CM Thackeray's 26/11 Statement On JNU Violence, Calls It 'cheap'