Maharashtra Assembly Ruckus: Suspended BJP Leaders Meet Governor; Seek Intervention

After being suspended from the legislature for allegedly misbehaving with Speaker Bhaskar Jadhav in his chamber on the first day of the Monsoon Session in the Maharashtra Assembly, the twelve suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Submitting a letter, the leaders, who call their suspension part of a political vendetta, requested the Governor's intervention in the matter.

The 12 BJP MLAs, who were suspended by the Presiding Officer of the Assembly earlier today, meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CNGo30BFc2 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

The suspended MLAs include Dr Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Harish Pimple, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Bunty Bhangdiya, Parag Alvani and Ram Satpute.

'No such incident took place': BJP

Earlier in the day, the BJP refuted the claims of the ruling government and stated that no such incident of misbehaviour took place and the MLAs merely protested in the House over a range of issues, including the issue of the Maratha quota and the OBC reservation. Questioning the decision of suspension, Devendra Fadnavis asked to produce evidence of misbehaviour by the BJP MLAs.

"This is a false allegation and an attempt to reduce the numbers of opposition benches because we exposed the government's falsehood on the OBC quota in local bodies," Fadnavis said while adding that the BJP was not allowed time to speak on the issues. He added, "A resolution was passed in the assembly that Central Government should give data on the issue of OBC, but we (BJP) were not allowed to speak. Hence BJP MLAs protested. This is not an unprecedented incident and no one was suspended before when such incidents occurred".

"We went to the speaker's chamber to lodge a protest for not allowing us to speak, Shiv Sena members also arrived, we were face to face with them, but we attempted to avoid any confrontation between the two sides. We did not abuse anyone. We all know who hurled abuses (hinting at Shiv Sena). Yet Ashish Shellar apologised to the presiding officer and everyone hugged each other and the matter ended. But now only because the Government stands exposed before the OBC community, they plotted to suspend 12 of our MLAs. We will continue to fight for the OBC community even if they suspend the entire 106 MLAs," Fadnavis added.

It is pertinent to note that NCB leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik shared a video of the 12 suspended BJP MLAs. The NCP leader alleged that the BJP MLAs stormed into the Speaker's chamber i.e.Bhaskar Jadhav and created a ruckus.

This is how it all started. BJP leaders stormed into #Maharashtra #Assembly #Speakers #Chamber. During first day of Assembly session pic.twitter.com/Z2NjIjwckv — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) July 5, 2021

The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.