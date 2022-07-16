Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Felicitated In Ancestral Village In Goa

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was felicitated in his ancestral village in Goa's Bicholim on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was present at the function that took place in Narve village.

Narwekar, who prayed at Shree Saptakoteshwar before the event, was praised by Sawant for keeping his connection to the village intact despite his kin having migrated years ago.

He said Narwekar campaigned for the BJP in the village during the recent state Assembly polls, though the party failed to win the Bicholim seat.

Sawant praised Narwekar for attending the function here "despite current events in Maharashtra not allowing him to leave the state even for a day".

Narwekar was recently elected the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly after a new government was formed under Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde in the neighbouring state.

