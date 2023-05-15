Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Reacts To SC Verdict On Shiv Sena. Here Is What He Said

Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday spoke on the decision pending on the appointment of the chief whips in the state's legislative assembly. He stated that before the decision on appointment of the chief whips, he will have to recognise the faction of the Shiv Sena which actually represents the political party in the House after the Supreme Court's May 11th verdict. Notably, a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde group, who revolted against Uddhav Thackeray leadership leading to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, are pending before the assembly speaker.

Narwekar, when asked about the decision pending on the appointment of the chief whip, said, "I will have to first recognise who represents the political party Shiv Sena in the assembly. Then the decision on the appointment of the chief whip will be taken."

He added the petitions demanding the disqualification of MLAs are pending with the Speaker and the petitioners main contention is about not following the whip's order.

The Supreme Court, in its May 11, verdict on the Shiv Sena political clash, which led to the fall of Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra last year, remarked that it cannot reinstate the then MVA government in the state as the chief minister had resigned from the post without facing the floor test.

Refusing to disqualify the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the apex court directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take a decision on the pending matter seeking disqualification of the 16 rebel MLAs of the party within a reasonable period. The top court had said it cannot ordinarily adjudicate disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law.

The Maharashtra Assembly speaker said, "Here we have to take a decision with retrospective effect. For that, I need to conduct hearings with both sides and their representations." He added that while the two Shiv Sena groups, led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray respectively, contested elections as different entities, but they are not separately recognised in the state assembly.

Reacting to the SC terming appointment of Bharat Gogawale illegal by Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena's chief whip, Narwekar said, "It is not permanently illegal. After following due procedure, Gogawale can still become the chief whip of the party."

Who are chief whips?

The chief whips are being appointed by both the ruling as well as opposition parties, who have some certain common duties. The government’s chief whip has some very important duties, including mapping out the time of the session, coordinating, monitoring and managing the business of the government. Additionally, the government’s chief whip also acts as an important communication link between the leader of the House and other members of the ruling party, apart from being in close touch with the whips of the other parties on matters pertaining to the business of the House.

Whereas, the whips of the opposition parties have an equally important role, as they supply their members with all important information and ensure the presence and participation of members of the respective parties in the House specially during important discussions and voting.