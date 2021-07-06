Maharashtra Assembly Suspension: BJP To Move Bombay HC Over Suspension Of 12 MLAs

The Maharashtra assembly's monsoon session that had commenced on Monday ended up with the suspension of opposition MLAs. Over 12 BJP MLAs were suspended for a year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber. Following this, the 12 legislators have now decided to move the Bombay High Court on Tuesday over the assembly's decision to suspend them.

The BJP which is the opposition in Maharashtra had rejected the claims and has maintained that no misbehaviour took place in the house on Monday. In addition, they have asserted that the MLAs were merely protesting in the house over a range of issues including the Maratha Quota and OBC reservation. The motion of suspension was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab. In addition, Maharastra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik uploaded the video of the alleged misconduct on his Twitter account.

This is how it all started. BJP leaders stormed into #Maharashtra #Assembly #Speakers #Chamber. During first day of Assembly session pic.twitter.com/Z2NjIjwckv — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) July 5, 2021

The suspended MLAs include Dr Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Harish Pimple, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Bunty Bhangdiya, Parag Alvani and Ram Satpute. Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis however denied the misconduct and had stated that the opposition would boycott the house proceedings. Fadnavis further stated that the move to suspend the BJP MLAs was an attempt to reduce the number of opposition benches. The BJP has remarked that the suspension would affect the party's strength in the assembly for the election of the speaker which is due to happen during the monsoon session.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election

As the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly concludes on Tuesday, the elections for a new Assembly Speaker are also likely to be held on Tuesday. The decision was also announced by some MVA leaders even as the political scenario had heated up in Maharashtra. There were reports of tensions among the MVA allies and it accelerated on Monday after the Presiding Officer in the Assembly suspended 12 BJP MLAs for creating ruckus and misbehaving in the House.