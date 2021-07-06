Maharashtra Assembly Suspension: BJP Workers Protest In Mumbai, Somaiya Speaks To Republic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, July 6, staged a protest in Mumbai's Kandivali against Maharashtra Assembly's decision to suspend its 12 MLAs. This latest development comes after the Maharashtra Assembly's Monsoon session that had commenced on Monday, July 5 which ended up with the suspension of 12 Opposition MLAs. The MLAs were suspended for a year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

Kirit Somaiya speaks to Republic

Reacting to Maharashtra Assembly's decision to suspend over 12 BJP MLAs, state's saffron party unit's vice president Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. During his conversation, the BJP leader said that Shiva Sena is scared from the BJP. While stating that the Shiv Sena is scared about its survival, Somaiya said, "There are over one dozen scams that have been reported against Shiv Sena." He said that yesterday in a non-transparent manner, Shiv Sena decided to suspend the BJP's public representatives. "I Think the countdown of this government has begun," he added.

Kirit Somaiya said, "I think, it was a pre-planned strategy and that is why he did not allow the speaker election to take place. If the election would have taken place, then Shiv Sena would have not been able to practice such dirty politics. It is CM Uddhav Thackeray and Anil Parab's brain behind this move."

Maharashtra Assembly Suspension: BJP to move Bombay HC

Following the Maharashtra Assembly suspension, the 12 legislators have now decided to move the Bombay High Court on Tuesday over the assembly's decision to suspend them. The BJP which is in the opposition in Maharashtra has rejected the claims and has maintained that no misbehaviour took place in the house on Monday. In addition, they have asserted that the MLAs were merely protesting in the house over a range of issues including the Maratha Quota and OBC reservation. The motion of suspension was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab. In addition, Maharastra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik uploaded the video of the alleged misconduct on his Twitter account.

This is how it all started. BJP leaders stormed into #Maharashtra #Assembly #Speakers #Chamber. During first day of Assembly session pic.twitter.com/Z2NjIjwckv — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) July 5, 2021

The suspended MLAs include Dr Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Harish Pimple, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Bunty Bhangdiya, Parag Alvani and Ram Satpute. Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis however denied the misconduct and had stated that the opposition would boycott the house proceedings. Fadnavis further stated that the move to suspend the BJP MLAs was an attempt to reduce the number of opposition benches. The BJP has remarked that the suspension would affect the party's strength in the assembly for the election of the speaker which is due to happen during the monsoon session.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election

As the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly concludes on Tuesday, the elections for a new Assembly Speaker are also likely to be held on Tuesday. The decision was also announced by some MVA leaders even as the political scenario had heated up in Maharashtra. There were reports of tensions among the MVA allies and it accelerated on Monday after the Presiding Officer in the Assembly suspended 12 BJP MLAs for creating ruckus and misbehaving in the House.

(Image: Republicworld.com, ANI)