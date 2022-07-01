Last Updated:

Maharashtra Assembly's Special Session Postponed; Trust Vote Likely On July 4: Sources

Maharashtra Assembly's Special Session has been postponed for a day. Earlier, the session was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 2. Read further.

In a major development concerning the present political scenario in the state, Maharashtra Assembly's Special Session has been postponed by a day. The session was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 2. 

According to sources, as per the new updates, while the Speaker's Election will be held on Sunday, July 3, the Trust Vote will take place on Monday, July 4. The newly-elected Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has been asked to prove his majority on Monday during the trust vote. 

Maharashtra Assembly's Special Session gets postponed

Notably, this came just a day after it was announced that the Special Session scheduled for Thursday has been canceled followed by which it was announced that the two-day session will take place on Saturday followed by which the trust vote will subsequently take place on Sunday. 

The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting held on Thursday after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister of the state. During the meeting, Shinde told officials that development projects need to be expedited.

It is pertinent to note that the special Assembly has been called with the main agenda of bringing a Trust Vote against Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. On the other hand, the Speaker's election also holds prominence as the Speaker's post continues to remain vacant after the resignation of Nana Patole. 

However, an official statement is yet to be provided in the developments. 


