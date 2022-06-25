Maharashtra: At Shiv Sena's Meeting, CM Uddhav Gets Absolute Power To Decide On Rebel MLAs

As political turmoil deepens in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena convened a key meeting of the party’s national executive committee on Saturday. Republic TV learnt that in the meeting underway at the Mumbai-based Shiv Sena Bhavan, party supremo Uddhav Thackeray has been granted absolute power by the executive committee to take decisions against the 38 rebel MLAs backed by Eknath Shinde, who have been camping in a luxury hotel in Assam's Guwahati and are likely to identify themselves as 'Shiv Sena - Balasaheb Thackeray.'

The executive committee meeting comes a day after CM Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he contended that the rebel legislators who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party". "I have said it earlier also that I don't have anything to do with power. The people who used to say that they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today," the Shiv Sena chief said during his virtual address at the meeting, adding," The rebel MLAs want to break the party."

The Thackeray-led party has demanded the disqualification of Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve.

#BREAKING | At Uddhav camp's meeting, Executive Committee gives full rights to Uddhav Thackeray to take a decision against Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde's camp; Tune in #LIVE here -https://t.co/319JKwYiLk pic.twitter.com/AqdvWzxN63 — Republic (@republic) June 25, 2022

Dy speaker sends notice to rebel MLA, gets resolution for no-confidence motion

Sources have informed the channel that Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal sent a notice to the aforementioned legislators on the disqualification application and asked them to respond by 5 pm on Monday, June 27. With regards to Zirwal's notice, Eknath Shinde and company held a three-hour-long deliberation with a renowned legal expert on the possibilities of disqualification and the constitutional provisions, sources further informed.

The camp even moved a no-confidence motion against Zirwal, which was rejected. As per sources in the Vidhan Bhavan, this decision was taken as the rebel Shiv Sena camp's letter giving notice for the removal of the Deputy Speaker was sent via a random email address. Moreover, none of the MLAs who were signatories to the letter submitted it to the office.