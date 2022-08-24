Maharashtra: BJP And MVA MLAs Engage In War Of Words Outside State Assembly

A day after MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance protested outside the state Assembly against the Maharashtra government, a war of words broke out between Maharashtra BJP and Opposition MLAs on Wednesday, leading to tensions outside the Maharashtra Assembly.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, members from both BJP and MVA were seen shouting slogans against each other and then went into the House to attend the day's proceedings. The state Assembly's Monsoon Session will conclude on Thursday.

#WATCH | Some Maharashtra BJP MLAs and MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi enter into a war of words outside the State Assembly as the latter protest against the state government. pic.twitter.com/enjTXkNql8 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA leaders, including Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, protested against the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. The protesting MLAs demanded compensation for farmers whose crops got damaged due to heavy rains this year.

First phase of Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Days after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the Maharashtra Cabinet, 18 ministers were administered the oath of office by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on August 9, which Shinde reiterated as the "first phase of the Cabinet expansion". Notably, in a showcase of balance, nine BJP and nine Shinde faction MLAs got berths in the newly-formed state government.

Soon after the Cabinet formation, Chief Minister Shinde said that this is just the first phase of the Cabinet. "More ministers are yet to be added. This is a small Cabinet," he said.

Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators, in June this year, revolted against the party leadership, which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress. On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.