Amid reports claiming that at least 11 legislators including Shiv Sena's senior leader Eknath Shinde of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra went unreachable upon arrival in Surat, the BJP took a dig at the state government and said that the Uddhav Thackeray led-alliance no loner enjoys the sentiment of the state legislature. The saffron party also claimed that some of the MVA MLAs cross-voted to the BJP in the recently held MLC elections.

Speaking to Republic TV regarding this development, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, "Right from day one, we are saying that this government came into existence just because of hatred of BJP, hatred of Devendra Fadnavis and hatred of PM Modi. These three parties have this much minimum agenda. There is a lot of unrest within Shiv Sena, however, we are not concerned regarding that. We are, however, concerned about the way they are behaving with the people of Maharashtra."

Bhatkhalkar lauded former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for starting several developmental projects in the state and accused the MVA government of stopping them. "He (Fadnavis) started so many developmental projects, but this government has stopped almost all projects. They neglected farmers, they neglected the common man. During COVID time, CM did not come out of his residence for once. 'Ram Bharose Sarkar' is going on in Maharashtra," he told Republic.

When asked if the alleged rebellion led by Eknath Shinde will cause a divide in the MVA alliance, he said, “I cannot comment on their internal matter. They have to think about that. In yesterday’s election, cross-voting took place which indicates the unrest among their MLAs."

'Uddhav Thackeray regime no longer enjoys legislature sentiment': BJP

Meanwhile, BJP's MLA from the Andheri-West constituency in Mumbai, Ameet Satam spoke to Republic TV over the reports of MVA MLAs going unreachable and said that the Uddhav Thackeray government does not enjoy the sentiment of the state legislature, adding that the results of the Rajya Sabha elections, as well as the elections for the MLC seats in the state, were the reason behind it.

"The sentiments of the legislature have gone against the government primarily due to the ineffective functioning of Chief Minister of Maharashtra who is known not to meet his own MLAs, not to meet his own Ministers and has not stepped out of his house from last two years. This has resulted in the huge discontent in his party which has led to the political incident of today where the senior-most leader of the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde has gone unreachable with 11 MLAs," Satam told Republic

Adding further, he said, "The sentiment of the people of Maharashtra is being reflected by the public representatives. Now the elected representatives of the state who were with the MVA government have realised that this government has lost its complete image as far as the people of Maharashtra are concerned. And now, I think, they have decided to switch their side over and come under the leadership of Narendra Modi." He also claimed that the sentiments of the legislature are now in the favour of the saffron party.

At least 11 MVA legislators go unreachable upon arrival in Surat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for an emergency meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs at his residence in Mumbai in the wake of the drubbing in the MLC elections. However, sources say that at least 11 Sena MLAs, led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde are currently in Surat. The legislators reportedly stayed at a hotel in Gujarat last night and have been unreachable since.

Eknath Shinde, Minister of Urban Development of Maharashtra is said to be in touch with the BJP. Sources say that Shinde is miffed with the Shiv Sena-led MVA. He is expected to address the media this afternoon from Surat.

The explosive development comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. Hit by cross-voting, Shiv Sena chief Thackeray called an urgent meeting of MLAs at his 'Varsha' residence. However, the party has been unable to contact at least 11 MLAs, say source.