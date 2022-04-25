Maharashtra: BJP Boycotts All-party Meeting To Discuss Use Of Loudspeakers

The BJP on Monday boycotted the all-party meeting called by the Maharashtra home department to discuss directives on the use of loudspeakers at religious places and sought to know whether state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has any authority to take a decision on it.

Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said his party's stand is very clear on the issue - that directions given by courts in the matter should be followed strictly. “Earlier, we would be awake the entire Navratra, play garba, play bhajans. Be it Ganesh Chaturthi, there would be events till mid-night. The moment the Supreme Court barred the use of loudspeakers from 10 pm, we strictly followed it. We only use it on 15 days on which relaxation is allowed,” Fadnavis said. “The Supreme Court's order must be followed,” the former state chief minister said.

On the reason behind not attending the all-party meeting, Fadnavis referred to the clash between Shiv Sena activists and state's independent lawmakers - MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana - on Saturday. The Rana couple had earlier given the call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

After the Shiv Sainiks protested outside the residence of Ranas here over it, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had alleged that he was attacked and his car vandalised on Saturday when he went to Khar police station where the Rana couple was taken. The Ranas were later arrested and charged with sedition.

“Whatever is happening in Mumbai is at the behest of the chief minister," Fadnavis claimed.

What will the home minister do if there is no chief minister present at the (all-party) meeting? the BJP leader asked. “If you want to use the ways of Hitler, we will prefer struggle over dialogue. This has become our mindset, so we have decided to boycott the meeting. If our leaders and activists are being attacked in front of people, and even then we have to struggle to file an FIR, then what is the use of attending such meetings,” the BJP leader said. Meanwhile, after the all-party meeting, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said there is no provision for the state government to either install or remove loudspeakers.

