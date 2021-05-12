Maharashtra BJP Chief Asks MVA Govt To Stop 'fooling' Marathas After CM Meets Governor

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took umbrage at CM Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the Maratha quota impasse on Tuesday. Leading a delegation of Ministers, Thackeray submitted a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for providing reservation to the Maratha community. The Shiv Sena president also revealed that he would personally meet PM Modi in this regard.

Terming this as a "laughable" gesture, Patil alleged an attempt to divert people's attention. According to him, the MVA government must follow the proper legal procedure which entails constituting the Backward Class Commission amongst other steps. Earlier, the state government formed an 8-member committee headed by former Allahabad HC Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale to deliberate on the future course of action.

"For giving reservation to the Maratha community, the state will have to set up the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission. It will have to again designate Marathas as 'backward'. The Cabinet will have to accept its report. After this, the report will have to be sent to National Commission for Backward Classes. It will in turn send it to the President. And then the President will tell the state to frame your own law," Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said.

Maratha quota verdict

In the SEBC Act which came into force on November 30, 2018, the Maratha community was declared as a "Socially and Educational Backward Class" and accorded 16% reservation, propelling the total reservation in Maharashtra to 68%. While upholding the validity of this law, the Bombay High Court reduced the quantum of Maratha reservation to 12% in educational institutions and 13% in public employment. However, the SC stayed the reservation on September 9, 2020, and referred the matter to a larger bench.

On May 5, the Constitution bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat unanimously ruled that neither the Gaikwad Commission nor the High Court made out any grounds for exceeding the ceiling of 50% reservation for Marathas. Moreover, the apex court observed that there was no question of revisiting the verdict in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case which had capped the total reservation at 50%. Thus, it struck down the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 to the extent that Marathas cannot be held as "Socially and Educationally Backward Class" and they are not entitled to reservation.