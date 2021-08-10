Maharashtra BJP Chief Patil Asks MVA Govt To Reopen Temples; Warns Of State-wide Agitation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday warned of a state-wide agitation against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government demanding reopening of Maharashtra temples. While speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that CM Uddhav Thackeray-led state government is good for nothing. "They don't wake up till a big push is given by the court or public agitation.

BJP chief demands reopening of Maharashtra temples

Chandrakant Patil said, "Mumbai local trains were open only after the agitations, so in the matter of temple reopening they are sleeping I think the temple will be open only after a big agitation."

This comes after Maharashtra goevernment had issued a notification for removing various COVID-19 restrictions. In its order, the MVA goevrnment also increased the time limit for the opening of shops and other outdoor activities were also allowed in districts,where the number of daily COVID-19 cases are declining. The state goevrnment in its recent orders had also allowed local train services in Mumbai for fully vaccinated citizens.

Maharashtra sees 5,609 COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,609 coronavirus positive cases and 137 fatalities, including the highest 46 in the Pune region, while 7,568 patients recovered, a state health department official said. With the new additions, the tally of infections and the death toll in Maharashtra rose to 63,63,442 and 1,34,201, respectively, the official said. The number of recoveries has increased to 61,59,676, leaving the state with 66,123 active cases.

Compared to Monday, the number of cases went up by 1,104 in Maharashtra while the count of fatalities doubled compared to 68 deaths reported the day before. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.8 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. Dhule, Nandurbar, Washim, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia districts, and Malegaon and Parbhani municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 case, the official said.

Image: ANI & PTI