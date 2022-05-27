Maharashtra BJP Chief Rebuts Shiv Sena's 'vendetta' Charge As ED Raids Minister Anil Parab

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil rubbished Shiv Sena's charge that the ED raided Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab with a political vendetta. Maintaining that the courts have validated the action of the central investigative agencies even in the cases against NCP's Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, he contended that MVA leaders don't trust the courts. Moreover, he made it clear that no BJP leader including former CM Devendra Fadnavis had influence over the central agencies.

Chandrakant Patil remarked, "So far nearly all actions passed the scrutiny of the court. The main issue is that they don't trust the courts. They say this directly and indirectly. I don't know why someone doesn't take him to the court. Whether it is Anil Deshmukh or Nawab Malik, the court didn't refute anything. They said we accused Nawab Malik of having connections to Dawood. Ultimately, the charge sheet was submitted and the court agreed with this charge in a way and allowed the case to proceed further."

"The courts are there. When action was not being taken against Anil Deshmukh, social activist Jayshree Patil went to court. And the court ordered a CBI inquiry, not the Centre and not Devendra (Fadnavis). You are free to approach the courts. But you know that courts won't listen to you as your arguments have no basis," he added.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut threw his weight behind Anil Parab. The Sena spokesperson affirmed, "We're in support of Anil Parab. BJP is using central government agencies against the opposition. This is just a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government".

Alleging that the raids were aimed at coercing Shiv Sena to not field 2 Rajya Sabha candidates, he said, "If it thinks that it can win seats by putting pressure through ED and CBI, then it should keep trying. We don't have any issues. There is democracy in this country. And we have the full right to contest our seats. Shiv Sena will not give in to such pressure."

ED raids on Anil Parab

In trouble for Shiv Sena, the ED raided at least 7 premises linked to Anil Parab including his official residence in Mumbai and the Sai Resort in Dapoli. This was in connection with a fresh case filed against the Maharashtra Minister and others under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As per sources, the central agency suspects irregularities in a land deal between Parab and a cable operator. This reportedly came to light after the Income Tax carried out a search operation on the aforesaid cable operator, a transport department employee and the businesses related to him on March 8.

This probe uncovered that Parab purchased a parcel of land in Dapoli in 2017 for Rs.1 crore and sold it to the cable operators for Rs.1.10 crore in 2020, sources revealed. During this period, the construction of a resort commenced on this land but the authorities were allegedly not informed about this. Moreover, sources hinted that the cost of construction- more than Rs.6 crore spent in cash wasn't accounted for either by the Shiv Sena MLA or the cable operator in their account books. Briefing the media after the ED completed his questioning, Parab distanced himself from the resort.