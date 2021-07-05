Maharashtra BJP Claims Vendetta Over Suspension Of 12 MLAs, Asks Proof Of Misbehaviour

In a stormy session of the two-day Monsoon assembly in Maharashtra, 12 BJP MLAs were suspended for a year as the Maharashtra Government has alleged that the BJP MLAs misbehaved with the presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber on Monday. However, BJP has contended that no such incident of misbehaviour took place and the MLAs merely protested in the House over a range of issues, including the issue of the Maratha quota and the OBC reservation.

The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote. Accusing the state government, the BJP contended that their MLAs were suspended because the government did not want to face their questions over the issues gripping the state. The BJP has asserted that it wanted the assembly session to be longer so that proper discussions on the issues concerning the state could take place, one of the reasons for which the saffron party was holding protests inside the assembly. The BJP was also protesting the suicide of a young MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) aspirant.

'Plot to eliminate BJP MLAs from assembly': Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking on the development, Former CM and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the opposition would boycott the proceedings of the House. "This is a false allegation and an attempt to reduce the numbers of opposition benches because we exposed the government's falsehood on the OBC quota in local bodies," Fadnavis said while adding that the BJP was not allowed time to speak on the issues.

"A resolution was passed in the assembly that Central Government should give data on the issue of OBC, but we (BJP) were not allowed to speak. Hence BJP MLAs protested. This is not an unprecedented incident and no one was suspended before when such incidents occurred," Fadnavis said.

"We went to the speakers chamber to lodge protest for not allowing us to speak, Shiv Sena members also arrived, we were face to face with them, but we attempted to avoid any confrontation between the two sides. We did not abuse anyone. We all know who hurled abuses (hinting at Shiv Sena). Yet Ashish Shelar apologised to the presiding officer and everyone hugged each other and the matter ended. But now only because the Government stands exposed before the OBC community, they plotted to suspend 12 of our MLAs. We will continue to fight for OBC community even if they suspend entire 106 MLAs," Fadnavis added. Echoing similar sentiment, Ashish Shelar, one of those suspended MLAs has categorically said Shiv Sena was the one hurling abuses.

"MVA Government has put the Taliban to shame. Devendra Fadnavis was not allowed to speak on the issue of OBC reservation. We went to lodge protest in the speaker's chamber, and we tried to sort the issue still they have taken action of me whereas it was the Shiv Sena which resorted to hurling abuses and violence," Shelar said.

Questioning the decision of suspension, Devendra Fadnavis asked to produce evidence of misbehaviour by the BJP MLAs. Meanwhile, NCB leader and Maharashtra Minister has put out a 20-second video on Twitter of the alleged ruckus in the speaker's chambers, although it doesn't tantamount to proof of BJP leaders' alleged abusive action.

According to the BJP, this suspension will impact the BJP's strength in the assembly for the election of the speaker which is said to happen in the two-day Monsoon session held today and tomorrow. The BJP is planning to approach Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the issue of suspension.

The 12 suspended members are - Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

(Inputs from PTI)