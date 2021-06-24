Maharashtra BJP Demands CBI Probe Against Ajit Pawar & Anil Parab On Sachin Vaze's Claims

In a big development on Thursday, BJP demanded a CBI investigation against Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab. This resolution was passed in the saffron party's state executive meeting based on a handwritten statement by dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze. An accused in the Antilia bomb scare case and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiren, Vaze is currently in judicial custody. Earlier, Anil Deshmukh who served as the Home Minister in the MVA government had to resign after the Bombay HC allowed a CBI probe against him pertaining to the 'extortion' charge levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Vaze's explosive allegations

On April 7, BJP shared a copy of a handwritten statement which Vaze's lawyer tried to submit in the Special NIA court. However, Additional Sessions Judge PR Sitre refused to take such a document on record and directed the suspended cop to give a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC. The statement has made a flurry of sensational allegations. For instance, Vaze allegedly accused ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking him to pay Rs.2 crore so that he can convince NCP supremo Sharad Pawar against placing him under suspension once again.

Moreover, he claimed that Darshan Ghodawat, a self-espoused close aide of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar told him to collect Rs.100 crore from illegal gutka sellers or lose the CIU posting. The dismissed Assistant Police Inspector added that he refused to comply with Ghodawat's instruction to ask the illegal gutka manufacturers to either meet him or directly Ajit Pawar. Vaze also alleged that Anil Parab had insisted on him extorting Rs.50 crore from the trustees of the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in July/August 2020 to close the inquiry against the latter.

Additionally, he recalled an incident from January 2021 where Parab allegedly instructed him to collect at least Rs.2 crore each from 50 "fraudulent" contractors listed with the BMC. Reiterating ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Vaze claimed that he had refused to illegally collect any amount. According to the dismissed API, he disclosed this to Singh and expressed an apprehension that he would be embroiled in a "false controversy".

Refuting the allegations within a few hours, Anil Parab asserted that this was an attempt to tarnish his and the state government's image. Hinting that BJP might have a role to play in this matter, he expressed willingness to face any probe. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar stated that he had neither met Vaze nor asked him to extort money on his behalf.