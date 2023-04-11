Maharashtra BJP In Talk With Opposition Leaders, 'Many Will Join Us Before 2024 Polls'

Political mercury in Maharashtra has soared after BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that many opposition leaders in the state will join the saffron party ahead of the budget session. While confirming his statement, another senior Maharashtra BJP leader asserted that BJP is in talks with many opposition MLAs, who are expected to join the party soon.

While talking exclusively with the Republic, he said, "This is true that many opposition leaders in Maharashtra are in touch with the BJP. But this is not the right time for them to join our party. They all will come with us ahead of the 2024 general elections to serve the country."

BJP targets Congress over Adani row

While targeting Congress for highlighting Adani row, the BJP leader asserted "Rajasthan Congress government provided land on concessional rates to the Adani group in the state. CM Mamata Banerjee also held talks with Adani. Congress should not mislead people that Gautam Adani has become wealthy due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The unprecedented claims by BJP leaders in Maharashtra comes after NCP broke ranks with the Opposition and moved against the agenda of 'opposition unity' by dismissing Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani-Hindenburg row. Initially, Sharad Pawar dismissed Congress' demand for JPC and then NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "That is his stand (Sharad Pawar's statement), and ours (NCP) too." The supportive comments from NCP leaders for the BJP has led to a slugfest in the opposition parties, who are eyeing to take over the Centre, unitedly, in the upcoming 2024 general elections.