Maharashtra BJP Leader Ram Kadam Slams Shiv Sena; 'Blinded By Power & Abandoned Hindutva'

In an urgent press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray declared that the agitation for the removal of illegal loudspeakers will continue. Raj Thackeray shared Balasaheb Thackeray’s video in which he called for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Reacting to the clip shared by MNS leader Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam said that Shiv Sena has completely abandoned the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

In a tweet, Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam said, “Shivsena has compromised ideology and legacy of late Balasaheb. They are blinded by power and abandoned Hindutva.”

Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam spoke to Republic Media Network and said, “We do not support any violence and vandalism. Nobody is supposed to take the law into his hands. If the court has given a verdict to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra should adhere to the orders.”

“The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath removed thousands of loudspeakers in a week then why not the Maharashtra government. Raj Thackeray has raised these issues now, the same issues were raised by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mangal Prabhat Lodha and several other MLAs who met the Honorable Police commissioner Rajnish Seth,” BJP leader Ram Kadam stated.

Ram Kadam further stated, “We are not against any religion, we respect each and every religion. Uttar Pradesh has established an exemplary example. The Maharashtra government is not coming forward to address the issue. They should talk with all top religious leaders and file on a peaceful solution to the issue.”

When asked about the Supreme Court’s order asking the Maharashtra government to release the local body election within two weeks, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, “Shiv Sena is blinded by power and has totally abandoned Hindutva. They have an alliance with the Congress party and NCP. They have forgotten the ground rules of Balasaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena has been using power to shut down the voices of people who are against the government or who raise certain issues which are not in compliance with the government. This order might direct their path in the right direction.”

Raj Thackeray’s Ultimatum

In his May 1 rally, the MNS chief gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. The police swung into action and detained over 250 MNS workers across the state. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has also issued a notice to Raj Thackeray under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene in order to prevent a cognisable offence. Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting of MVA leaders amid the loudspeaker row.

