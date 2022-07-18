Maharashtra: BJP Leader Sultana Khan Attacked By 2 Unidentified Men; FIR Registered

In a recent development from Maharashtra, two unidentified men attacked Bharatiya Janata Party’s minority women state president Sultana Khan in Mumbai at 11 pm Sunday night.

Sources said that the incident occurred when Sultana Khan was with her husband Sameer Sekh in their car. Sources also revealed that two men broke the windscreen of the car and then attacked the woman sitting with her husband in the front seat.

Following this, Mumbai police lodged a complaint and a case has been registered. Police officials are now conducting an investigation in the area.

Sultana Khan receives a minor injury

Speaking to the media, the police inspector Sayed Jilani said, “The woman is a bit scared as of now. As soon as Sultana Khan gives a statement, we will let you know the details. We will inform the media later. Action will be taken after recording her statement.”

Police inspector Sayed Jilani also told that she has received a minor injury on her left hand and is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Sultana Khan’s husband Sameer Sheikh said, “We are not known of those two men. They came from the front and broke our car’s windscreen. My wife was sitting beside me when she was attacked. I was driving and only she was attacked. With god’s grace, she is safe now. She will tell the reason behind the attack. After the attack, they said that treat this as a token to you and your family. They also said that you are not doing right and if you keep behaving like this, we will finish you and your family.”

According to sources, Sultana Khan's husband Sameer Sheikh suspected people from another political party behind the attack.