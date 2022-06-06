Maharashtra: BJP MLA Asserts '3 Party Leaders Will Be Elected To Rajya Sabha'; Slams Sena

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Monday, June 6, said that three BJP leaders will go to the Upper House of Parliament from Maharashtra. Kandivali East MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar also took a dig at Shiv Sena for shifting its MLAs to a hotel before 'open' elections.

"Shiv Sena shifting its MLAs to the hotel even after the Rajya Sabha election being open clearly shows their condition. In the coming Legislative Council elections, where votes will be kept secret, not even two of your MLCs will come. Uddhav Thackeray ji, try as much as you can, but three BJP leaders will be certainly elected, " BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said.

Shiv Sena MLAs were shifted to a hotel in Malad on Monday ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. For six Rajya Sabha seats in the state, BJP has fielded three candidates, NCP and Congress one each and Shiv Sena two.

The sixth Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra will witness a battle between BJP and Congress as none of the seven candidates withdrew their nomination on Friday.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonder and Dhananjay Mahadik, while Shiv Sena's candidates are Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. Congress has given a chance to Imran Pratapharhi and NCP has renominated Praful Patel. The fight for the sixth seat is between Mahadik and Pawar.

In the 288-member assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 legislators, NCP 53, Congress 44 and BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) three, two each from Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Samajwadi Party and Prahar Janshakti Party, one each from CPI(M), PWP, MNS, Swabhimani Party, Jansurajya Party, Rashtriya Samaj Party, and Krantikari Shetkari Party, independents 13 and there is one vacant seat due to Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke's demise recently. Two NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are in jail.

