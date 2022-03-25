Maharashtra: BJP MLA Opposes Move To Rename Naigaon After Sharad Pawar; Says 'he Is Alive'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra MLA Kalidas Kolambkar resisted a move to name Naigaon after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. He reasoned, how can a place be named after a person who is still alive. "I respect Sharad Pawar but what I feel is renaming any place in the name of the people who are alive is not right. I oppose the process of renaming Naigaon to Sharad Pawar Nagar," MLA Kolambkar told ANI.

The proposal was introduced by Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in the legislative assembly. During the Maharashtra Assembly Budget session, Awhad has proposed renaming a 'chawl' in Worli to be renamed ‘Balasaheb Thackeray Nagar’ after the Shiv Sena founder and the cluster on NM Joshi Marg shall be known as Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Naigaon would be renamed as Sharad Pawar Nagar.

Kolambkar said, he came to know about the proposal only after it was introduced in the assembly.

"I know Awhad respects Sharad Pawar because Pawar saheb has made him Minister so he wants to show his affection. However, I will oppose the proposal in the house today as I have the right to do so," added Kolambkar.

Jitendra Awhad's proposal was one of the many development issues he raised in the assembly during the budget session on March 24.

Row over renaming Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar

Earlier, too, the Maharashtra CM had referred to Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar in the cabinet decision announcement about the allocation of 165 cots and 360 vacancies for cancer hospitals in 'Sambhajinagar', which had sparked a row, after NCP and Congress were miffed.

"काल राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाच्या बैठकीत ३१ डिसेंबर २०२० पर्यंत राज्यातील नियमित न झालेल्या गुंठेवारी नियमित करण्याचा निर्णय घेतला आहे. मी काही दिवसांपूर्वी संभाजीनगरवासीयांना याविषयी आश्वासन दिले होते, त्याची पूर्तता केली आहे...(१/२) pic.twitter.com/aS5rZJGfnZ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 7, 2021

Responding to this tweet, Congress state chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said that those working in state government should take care of not do such things. Congress has announced that they will oppose any proposal to rename Aurangabad as this issue does not find a mention in the MVA's Common Minimum Programme. A similar controversy erupted in January 2022, over the naming of a sports complex in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan.

Image: PTI