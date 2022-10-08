Maharashtra BJP MLA Receives Death Threat From PFI Member; Files Police Complaint

In a shocking incident, Maharashtra BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Deshmukh allegedly received death threat from the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) member.

Following the threat letter, the Solapur MLA has also filed a police complaint. The threat letter came days after the central government banned the extremist group for its anti-India activities and its alleged links with terrorist organisations.

According to sources, the BJP leader has filed a police complaint against the PFI leader named Mohd Shafi Birajdar, claiming that the latter gave death threat. Deshmukh further claimed that the PFI leader has threatened him following his distress over the Centre's ban on PFI. Meanwhile, the police have recorded Deshmukh's statement and will soon file an FIR in the case.

The letter posted to BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Dekhmukh stated that as he supported the Centre's move to ban PFI and hence threatened to kill him. The letter also mentioned that it is not just a threat but a direct plan that will be executed.

'BJP, RSS leaders on PFI radar': MP minister's big claim

Hours after the central government under its comprehensive 'Operation Octopus' conducted large-scale raids along with various probe agencies against Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Bhupendra Singh in an exclusive interview to Republic TV claimed that the BJP and RSS leaders were on the radar of PFI.

"The investigation by the central agencies revealed that several BJP and RSS leaders were on the radar of PFI. In fact, the hurling of a petrol bomb at the RSS office in Kerala's Kannur district is evidence of the same," the BJP leader.

Centre bans PFI & its affiliates for 5 years

In a massive decision, the Union government on September 22 banned the PFI and its affiliate organisations for a period of five years. Besides PFI, its affiliates, including Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.

The PFI which was formed in 2006 came under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-national activities. Recently, pan-India raids under 'Operation Octopus' was launched against the PFI leaders and multiple leaders of the party were arrested.