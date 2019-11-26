Maharashtra: BJP MLAs To Meet At Garware Club On November 26

With the Supreme Court delivering its order to conduct the Maharashtra Vidhansabha floor test on November 27, at 5 pm, Bhartiya Janata Party leader Rao Saheb Danvethe on Tuesday, November 26, said all the BJP MLAs will meet at the Garware Club (Wankhede) on November 25 at 9 pm and will prove their majority.

BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve: We will prove our majority. Tonight at 9 pm, all BJP MLAs will meet at Garware Club in Mumbai. #Maharashtra

The Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna ordered a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM. The court also stated that no secret ballot will be used for voting during the floor test.

Floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Nov 27 before 5 pm, orders Supreme Court



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/tqDycKMScK pic.twitter.com/gNInjdjMfk — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 26, 2019

SC reserves verdict

On Monday, November 25, after hearing from both sides, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance pushed for a floor test to be conducted immediately. But the BJP had asked for 7 days, stating that would be a more "reasonable time", which will allow the CM to respond to the petition as well conduct a floor test.

'We are 162'

On Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are still holed in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs are in JW Marriott and NCP MLAs are in Grand Hyatt Hotel.

