Maharashtra: BJP MLC Seeks Guv's Intervention In MVA Govt's 'suspicious, Rapid Decisions'

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar has written a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, demanding his intervention in the ongoing affairs, asserting that the ruling government is suspiciously taking rapid actions concerning schemes, projects and other contracts.

In his letter written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Friday, the BJP leader has further alleged that decisions have been taken indiscriminately for the last 2 days.

"The unsettled state government is issuing and implementing Government Orders (GRs) in an informal manner and the decisions of the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government have been delayed as never before. 160 Government Orders were issued in the last 48 hours in the name of projects that remain undecided for two and a half years. The state government is sanctioning crores of rupees while transfers in police forces and other important departments remain postponed. Attention should be paid to the situation while the Home Minister has to go to the jail", he said in his letter.

BJP leaders meet LoP Devendra Fadnavis

Notably, this came in the wake of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's move toward destabilizing the MVA government in Maharashtra. Shinde, who is presently camping in Guwahati along with many other party MLAs, has also hinted toward joining the BJP. Amid this, BJP leader Pravin Darekar and many other party leaders also arrived at the residence of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

While on one hand, Congress has sided with the Shiv Sena's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the three-way coalition as it is called, is jolted by the sudden rebellion, CM Uddhav Thackeray also offered to resign from his position. However, he has also urged the rebel MLAs to come forward for discussions.

Image: Facebook/@PravinDarekar/PTI