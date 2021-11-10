Maharashtra BJP Refutes Nawab Malik's Claims Of Devendra Fadnavis' Underworld Connection

Following grave allegations inculpated by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have now given a strong reply. BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday slammed Malik for trying to link former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with D-gang man Riyaz Bhati. Speaking in a press conference, Shelar slammed Malik’s claims and said that the person who talked about the hydrogen bomb could not even explode a simple bomb.

Refuting Nawab Malik's allegations against Fadnavis, Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar mocked Nawab Malik’s claims of the BJP leader’s underworld connections. “The person who talked about hydrogen bomb could not even explode a simple bomb today. He tried to connect Fadnavis with Sameer Wankhede, Munna Yadav, Riyaz Bhati but could not add any relation,” Shelar said.

Adding to his attack on Malik, Shelar said that Malik was just naming people without any facts to back. He also added that Munna Yadav himself will be answering the allegations against him. “Nawab Malik has taken the names of Haider Azam, Imran Alam Shaikh, younger brother of Haji Arfaz Shaikh and Munna Yadav. It is true that Munna Yadav, Haji Arafat and Haider were appointed by Fadnavis Ji on different boards. There is a case against Munna Yadav, Munna Yadav will answer it, but there is no case registered against Haji Arafat and Haji Haider,” Shelar added.

During the press conference Shelar also presented a photo of Riyaz Bhati with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He said that the people will decide on the truth. “Here is the truth. You can see who is standing with Riyaz Bhati in this photo. People can decide on the truth about which minister is connected with Bhati,” the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis' allegations against Nawab Malik

The war of words between the two leaders commenced on 1 November when Nawab Malik accused Devendra Fadnavis of being the mastermind of the drug mafia. Refuting this charge, the former Maharashtra CM promised to make public proof about the NCP leader's links with the underworld after Diwali. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Fadnavis alleged that Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd.- a company allegedly controlled by Malik's family members, had purchased a 2.8-acre land in Kurla, Mumbai in September 2005 from Mariyambai Goawala, Munira Plumber and Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

Claiming that the land was sold cheaper than the market rate at Rs.30 lakh, he said that Rs.10 lakh and Rs.5 lakh were paid to Salim Patel and Khan respectively. Moreover, he divulged that the NCP leader's son Faraz Malik was a signatory to this deal with Patel and Khan. Fadnavis claimed, "In 2003, he (Nawab Malik) became a tenant in this property. He transferred his tenancy and then purchased it. This shows a direct connection to the underworld." Moreover, he added, "There are 5 such properties in which there is 100% an underworld angle in 4 of them. This is from 2005 until now, until two years ago." Rebutting Devendra Fadnavis' allegations, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik vowed to expose the former's links with the underworld.

Image: ANI