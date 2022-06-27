Maharashtra BJP Rules Out Reunion With Uddhav's Shiv Sena; May Claim 170 MLAs' Support

In a massive development amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, BJP has ruled out all possible efforts of reconciliation and negotiation with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena government and alliance with rebel MLA Eknath Shinde's camp, as per sources. They have also claimed the support of close to 170 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The saffron party is also going to make an appeal to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint a Protem Speaker without election also in the next 48 hours.

#BREAKING | As per sources, BJP rules out reconciliation with Uddhav Thackeray and merger with Eknath Shinde, likely to claim support of close to 170 MLAs in Assembly; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/KH3nBFFOaq pic.twitter.com/GXiHYOuMLh — Republic (@republic) June 27, 2022

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis is convening consecutive meetings with BJP leaders at his residence. As per sources, Republic TV learnt the outcome of the meeting stating all the BJP MLAs have been asked by the party high command to stay in Mumbai. All the party members have been instructed to be prepared to reach the airport as soon as the time and date gets confirmed. Along with the grand welcome of the rebel MLAs, the responsibility of their security will also be taken care of by the BJP workers. Though there is no confirmation on the same, this somehow clears the air over the possibility of a Floor test. However, Raj Bhavan sources have revealed that neither side has approached the Maharashtra Governor as yet.

#LIVE | All BJP MLAs to stay in Mumbai; sources at Raj Bhavan say no side has approached the Governor as yet; Tune in here - https://t.co/KH3nBFFOaq pic.twitter.com/QVWawhIAo1 — Republic (@republic) June 27, 2022

Shinde Camp Likely To Approach Maharashtra Guv For Floor Test: Sources

Minutes after the Supreme Court granted relief to the rebel Shiv Sena legislators, sources suggest that the Eknath Shinde camp is likely to approach Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking a floor test in the state's Legislative Assembly.

According to sources, the Shinde camp has no confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, which is headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

On June 26, rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar stated that the Shinde camp is ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly but demanded recognition for their faction. He made it clear that dissidents will not support the MVA government. A rebellion in Shiv Sena has created a political crisis in the ruling MVA government. Two factions have been formed in Shiv Sena- one Uddhav Thackeray's and another Eknath Shinde's. The Shinde camp has claimed that it has the support of 39 Sena MLAs, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength.

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

On June 21, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati during the wee hours of June 22.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, the strength of the rebel camp swelled to 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party and 7 Independents. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 16 MLAs including Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane and Anil Babar.

While they were asked to respond to the disqualification notice by 5 pm today, June 27, Shinde and the 15 other rebel MLAs facing disqualification, filed separate pleas in the Supreme Court. They have sought a stay on the disqualification proceedings citing the pendency of a resolution seeking the removal of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Moreover, Shinde has also challenged the approval of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader.

Image: ANI