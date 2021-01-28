Maharashtra BJP Sends Abu Azmi's Firebrand Speech To Amit Shah; Alleges Farmer Riot Role

Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi in connection with violence which took place in Delhi during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. The BJP leader alleged that Azmi gave a provocative speech during a farmers' protest at Azad Maidan on January 25 and the next day violence took place in the national capital.

BJP leader writes to Amit Shah

The BJP leader alleged that Azmi said, "The wave that has started from Punjab will burn PM Modi to ashes and no trace of him will be left." The Samajwadi Party legislator also incited people to "come out of their home and create mayhem until the farm laws are withdrawn," Bhatkhalkar alleged.

Prominent farmer leaders named in FIR

Meanwhile, farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Darshan Pal and social activist Medha Patkar were among the 37 people named by the Delhi police in an FIR on the violence during the tractor parade in the national capital that includes an attempt to murder charge even as two farmer unions on Wednesday said they are withdrawing from the protests against the farm laws.

As authorities try to come to grips with the violent turn of events on Tuesday during which protesters also stormed the iconic Red Fort and hoisted a Sikh religious flag, Delhi police commissioner S N Shrivastava said 19 people have been arrested while 50 people were detained for questioning.

READ | 'Violence uncalled for': BKU (Bhanu) Prez on withdrawing protest post Delhi tractor rally

READ | Arnab Goswami's open letter announcing Nationalist Collective to fight anti-India forces

Shrivastava alleged at a news conference that some farmer leaders like Satnam Singh Pannu, Darshan Pal and Buta Singh gave inflammatory speeches. He warned that no culprit will be spared. Srivastava said 25 criminal cases have been registered so far while 394 personnel of the Delhi police were injured and 30 police vehicles damaged.

He said the farmer unions did not follow the conditions set for the tractor rally that was supposed to be held from 12 noon to 5 PM and accused them of betrayal. The condition of a maximum of 5,000 tractors in the march was also not followed by the protesting unions, he added.

As police try to identify culprits involved in the violence through CCTV footage and face recognition system, the FIR showed that the people named in the FIR included Medha Patkar, Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, Satnam Singh Pannu, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Surjeet Singh Phool, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Harinder Singh Lakhoval, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Rakesh Tikait. The FIR registered at Samaypur Badli was filed against unknown persons.

READ | Farmer unions call off march to Parliament scheduled for Feb 1 post R-Day rally violence

READ | 'Congress has repeatedly tried to instigate farmers': Javadekar on R-day violence in Delhi

(With agency inputs)