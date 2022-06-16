Maharashtra: BJP To Keep Its MLAs In Hotel Taj Ahead Of MLC Polls Slated For June 20

Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections that are scheduled to be held on June 20, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to place their legislators at the Taj President Hotel in Cuffe Parade, South Mumbai for two days - June 18-20. Meanwhile, it is further learned that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is also keeping their MLAs in the same hotel.

In the wake of their drubbing in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections, the ruling MVA alliance are reportedly maintaining their vigil when it comes to smaller parties and independent MLAs. This comes after the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra while the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress witnessed a major setback.

MLC elections

Eleven candidates are contesting for 10 seats in the legislative council election slated for June 20. In a recent update pertaining to the polls, former minister Sadabhau Khot and NCP leader Shivajirao Garje have withdrawn their nominations. The ruling allies Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have named two candidates each, and the opposition BJP in the state has fielded five candidates.

Considering the strength of 285 members in the state assembly, the quota will be 25.91 votes as the Shiv Sena has lost sitting legislator Ramesh Latke while NCP legislators Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are presently in jail.

The BJP has expressed confidence in winning four seats with the support of 7 independents and legislators of smaller parties and further based on its 106 legislators. The party anticipates the support of MNS as it did in the Rajya Sabha election. It will require additional 11 votes for the victory of the fifth candidate which, the BJP is quite confident to mobilise, thanks to its move to lure independents and legislators from smaller parties and MVA.

The Shiv Sena can easily secure a win of two of its nominees with 55 legislators, while the two candidates of NCP can bank on its 51 legislators and independents supporting it. However, the Congress party with 44 legislators will need additional votes from the two parties and independents and smaller parties, ensuring the victory of its two nominees.

MLC polls candidate list

The BJP has fielded Pravin Darekar, Shrikant Bharatiya, Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre, and Prasad Lad. While the Shiv Sena has chosen Sachin Ahir and Aamasha Padvi as its candidates.

NCP has pitched Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse for the MLC polls. Chandrakant Handore and Bhai Jagtap are contesting from the Congress party.

(Image: PTI)