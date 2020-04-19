BJP's Kirit Somaiya Accuses Uddhav Sarkar Of Fudging Mumbai's Covid Figures; Gives 'proof'

The BJP on Saturday accused the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government of fudging the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. BJP Vice-President Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government along with its alliance partner NCP and Congress has fudged the COVID-19 figures.

In his latest tweet, Somaiya stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report dated April 18 mentioned 87 positive cases in the capital city, whereas the report footnote a figure of 302 positive cases was mentioned tested at private labs.

BMC in its today's 18 April report says increase of 87 positive patients only, but in footnote says 302 Positive Patients found by Private Laboratories....



Forgery of Figures by Shivsena NCP Congress to downplay Corona Crisis @BJP4Maharashtra@BJP4India — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 18, 2020

The BJP vice president also shared a video on his Twitter account highlighting the information of the allegedly misleading figure shared by the state government.

Thackeray Sarkar ki Forgery. Corona Positive increase today 18 April. According BMC 389 (87 Kasturba Hospital Laboratory & 302 Private Laboratories) & According to Maharashtra Govt it's 183 @BJP4Maharashtra @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil pic.twitter.com/6eSSOQNb29 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 18, 2020

Maharashtra is currently the state with the most confirmed Coronavirus cases at 3651, with 211 deaths.

