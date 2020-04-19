BJP's Kirit Somaiya Accuses Uddhav Sarkar Of Fudging Mumbai's Covid Figures; Gives 'proof'

The BJP on Saturday accused the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government of fudging the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. BJP Vice-President Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government along with its alliance partner NCP and Congress has fudged the COVID-19 figures. 

In his latest tweet, Somaiya stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report dated April 18 mentioned 87 positive cases in the capital city, whereas the report footnote a figure of 302 positive cases was mentioned tested at private labs.

The BJP vice president also shared a video on his Twitter account highlighting the information of the allegedly misleading figure shared by the state government.

Maharashtra is currently the state with the most confirmed Coronavirus cases at 3651, with 211 deaths.

