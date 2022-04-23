Maharashtra BJP's Pravin Darekar Slams MVA Govt; Alleges Hooliganism By Shiv Sena

The Maharashtra BJP on Saturday attacked the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in the state amid the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row. Addressing the media, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar slammed the state government over the current law and order situation in Maharashtra. Darekar alleged that the Shiv Sena is creating chaos in the state. The BJP's briefing also comes after its leader Mohit Kamboj was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers.

"There is no law and order in Maharashtra and Shiv Sena is creating chaos in the state. In the past few days, violence happened in Chembur and Kandivali. Shiv Sainiks attacked our raths during the Pol Khol Yatra and they broke barricades and created chaos. They are engaged in goonda gardi," said Pravin Darekar

Meanwhile, Darekar also spoke about the ongoing faceoff over Hanuman Chalisa between Shiv Sena and independent MP Navneet Rana. It should be noted that Navneet Rana's husband who is also an independent MLA had challenged chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to read Hanuman Chalisa at his residence. He also stated that he would go with his followers to read 'Hanuman Chalisa' at Matoshree if he fails to do so.

Following this, Sena workers have been staging a protest outside Rana's residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the same, Darekar condemned Sena's actions despite police presence. Apart from him, BJP's Ashish Shelar also addressed the media and spoke about the attack on Mohit Kamboj.

"The law and order situation should be maintained. Yesterday's attack on Mohit Kamboj is condemnable. It is similar to mob lynching. Action should be taken against the attackers of Mohit Kamboj. Why is the Shiv Sena opposing the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa?" said Ashish Shelar

Mohit Kamboj attacked near Matoshree in Mumbai

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj shared images of his car after the alleged attack. The visuals showed broken window panes and handles of Kamboj's car. Narrating the entire incident, Kamboj said, "I had gone to a wedding and was returning. At the Kalanagar junction when my car stopped at the signal, a mob attacked me. They broke my car's windows and handles and damaged the vehicle. I could not understand what was happening. I was sitting inside. And looking at such a huge mob attacking my car, I could not believe what was happening."

Ultimately, the Mumbai Police personnel rescued Mohit Kamboj as he was in his car and allowed the leader to pass through safely. Thanking the police for their presence of mind, the BJP leader revealed that the officers reigned in control of the chaos. He also slammed the MVA administration for attempting to 'threaten' him and demanded strict action against those responsible for the attack.