Maharashtra Budget 2021: 0% Interest Farm Loans Upto 3 Lakhs, Free Buses For Girl Students

In a bid to revive the COVID-hit Maharashtra economy, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government presented its second budget on Monday- focusing heavily on infrastructure

Suchitra Karthikeyan
Maharashtra

In a bid to revive the COVID-hit Maharashtra economy, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government presented its second budget on Monday- focusing heavily on infrastructure, farmers and health care. Finance Minister and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar presented the Budget, hailing the COVID warriors for their service, amid the 10,000+ cases reported daily by the state. The Budget has announced several new airports and proposed several women-centric steps.

Highlights of Maharashtra Budget 2021:

Infrastructure & Transport:

  • Rs 1000 crores allotted for Ghosikhurd dam and  Rs 624 crores allotted for strengthening 12 other dams
  • Rs 1500 crore to MSEDCL for solar pump scheme
  • Rs 9,773 crores allotted for Mumbai-Goa coastal road
  • Rs 2,570 crore allocated for state transport dept
  • Electric vehicle charging stations on major highways (Mumbai -Pune, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Nashik)
  • Rs 1,400 crore for bus stops and depot development along with modernisation
  • Rs 8,420 crore allotted for the Urban development department
  • Rs 1,40,814 crores allotted for 14 Mumbai metro lines spanning 337 kilometres
  • Rs 400 crore for Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park
  • Rs 200 crore for Planning Bhavan in Mumbai
  • Rs 101 crore for renovation and maintenance of heritage temples
  • FM announced new projects - Bandra Kurla Complex electric cycle project, Sports university to be built in Pune, New ring road for Pune, Rajiv Gandhi science parks across the state
  • New airports announced in Shirdi, Amaravati, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Akola

Public Health:

  • Rs 800 crore allotted for upgrading district, primary health centers
  • Rs 2,961 crore for public health, Rs 1,517 crore allocated for medical education

Women and child welfare:

  • Free travel on MSRTC buses for girl students in rural Maharashtra
  • 1,500 hybrid buses for girl students for travelling to schools
  • Rs 2,270 crore budget provision for women and child development department
  • Stamp duty relaxation by 1 percent if the house is registered in the name of the lady of the house

Agriculture: 

  • 0% Interest loans for farmers seeking crop loans under Rs 3 lakh.
  • Rs 3,274 crore allotted for agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries dept

Water resources and sanitation

  • Rs 2,533 crore for water supply & sanitation
  • Rs 1,500 crores allotted for rejuvenation of Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara rivers
  • Jetty services from Kalyan to Vasai

Others:

  • Increase on state excise duty on liquor
  • Rs 103 crore for setting up fast track courts to clear Pocso cases
  • Rs 9,700 crore set aside for tribal department
  • Rs 3,210 crore for the development of Other Backward Class (OBC)

Emphasizing the need for skill development in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, " Symbiosis took a big initiative and established a Skill Development University in record time. It is necessary to identify the area and provide skills as required". He urged the government to adopt the centre's credit system to benefit skill development in Maharashtra.

 

