Maharashtra Budget 2021: 0% Interest Farm Loans Upto 3 Lakhs, Free Buses For Girl Students

In a bid to revive the COVID-hit Maharashtra economy, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government presented its second budget on Monday- focusing heavily on infrastructure, farmers and health care. Finance Minister and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar presented the Budget, hailing the COVID warriors for their service, amid the 10,000+ cases reported daily by the state. The Budget has announced several new airports and proposed several women-centric steps.

Highlights of Maharashtra Budget 2021:

Infrastructure & Transport:

Rs 1000 crores allotted for Ghosikhurd dam and Rs 624 crores allotted for strengthening 12 other dams

Rs 1500 crore to MSEDCL for solar pump scheme

Rs 9,773 crores allotted for Mumbai-Goa coastal road

Rs 2,570 crore allocated for state transport dept

Electric vehicle charging stations on major highways (Mumbai -Pune, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Nashik)

Rs 1,400 crore for bus stops and depot development along with modernisation

Rs 8,420 crore allotted for the Urban development department

Rs 1,40,814 crores allotted for 14 Mumbai metro lines spanning 337 kilometres

Rs 400 crore for Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park

Rs 200 crore for Planning Bhavan in Mumbai

Rs 101 crore for renovation and maintenance of heritage temples

FM announced new projects - Bandra Kurla Complex electric cycle project, Sports university to be built in Pune, New ring road for Pune, Rajiv Gandhi science parks across the state

New airports announced in Shirdi, Amaravati, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Akola

Public Health:

Rs 800 crore allotted for upgrading district, primary health centers

Rs 2,961 crore for public health, Rs 1,517 crore allocated for medical education

Women and child welfare:

Free travel on MSRTC buses for girl students in rural Maharashtra

1,500 hybrid buses for girl students for travelling to schools

Rs 2,270 crore budget provision for women and child development department

Stamp duty relaxation by 1 percent if the house is registered in the name of the lady of the house

Agriculture:

0% Interest loans for farmers seeking crop loans under Rs 3 lakh.

Rs 3,274 crore allotted for agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries dept

Water resources and sanitation

Rs 2,533 crore for water supply & sanitation

Rs 1,500 crores allotted for rejuvenation of Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara rivers

Jetty services from Kalyan to Vasai

Others:

Increase on state excise duty on liquor

Rs 103 crore for setting up fast track courts to clear Pocso cases

Rs 9,700 crore set aside for tribal department

Rs 3,210 crore for the development of Other Backward Class (OBC)

Emphasizing the need for skill development in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, " Symbiosis took a big initiative and established a Skill Development University in record time. It is necessary to identify the area and provide skills as required". He urged the government to adopt the centre's credit system to benefit skill development in Maharashtra.

