Maharashtra Budget 2021: BJP Calls 0% Farm Loans A 'hoax'; Dismisses State's Infra Push

Dismissing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's budget as repeating Centre's projects, LOP Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, claimed that the 0% interest farm loans were a 'hoax'. While he appreciated the increase in grant to Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial, he claimed Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, Annabhau Sathe Memorial, Lahuji Vastad Salve Memorial were forgotten. The MVA government presented its second budget on Monday- focusing heavily on infrastructure, farmers and health care.
Fadnavis claimed that as farmers rarely took loans above Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh, the 0% interest farm loans upto Rs 3 lakhs were a hoax. He also pointed out that the Maharashtra budget was very Mumbai-specific, saying that the Transharbor Link, Bandra-Versova link were started under his government. Lashing at the state government for not reducing fuel prices, he claimed that hawkers hit by COVID shutdown were most affected. He added that most of the infrastructure project allocations were already covered by the Centre, while dismissing an Infrastructure push.
3 लाखांपर्यंत शून्य टक्के व्याजदराने कर्ज या योजनेचा राज्यातील 80 टक्के शेतकऱ्यांना काहीही लाभ होणार नाही. कारण हे कोरडवाहू शेतकरी कधीही 50 हजार ते 1 लाख यापेक्षा अधिक कर्ज घेत नाही. त्यामुळे केवळ नावापुरती ही घोषणा आहे.#BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/wPufh9FvcT— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 8, 2021
पायाभूत सुविधांचे कोणतेही नवे प्रकल्प अर्थसंकल्पात नाहीत. जे आहेत, ते सर्व केंद्र सरकारचे!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 8, 2021
पण केंद्र सरकारने निधी दिला, हे सांगण्याचे सौजन्य दाखविलेले नाही.
सिंचन, पाणी पुरवठा योजना यात सर्व निधी सुद्धा केंद्र सरकार देते आहे.#BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/xKishAVpd1
सद्या कोरोनाचा काळ असल्याने कामगार, बारा बलुतेदार यांना दिलासा मिळेल, अशी अपेक्षा होती, पण ती सुद्धा फोल ठरली. पेट्रोल-डिझेलच्या दरांबाबत सत्ताधारी सदस्य रोज फलक घेऊन यायचे, पण राज्याने आपल्या 27 रुपये नफ्यातील एकही रुपया कमी केला नाही.#BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/ma2nKScIB1— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 8, 2021
