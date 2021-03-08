Maharashtra Budget 2021: BJP Calls 0% Farm Loans A 'hoax'; Dismisses State's Infra Push

Dismissing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's budget as repeating Centre's projects, LOP Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, claimed that the 0% interest farm loans were a 'hoax'. While he appreciated the increase in grant to Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial, he claimed Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, Annabhau Sathe Memorial, Lahuji Vastad Salve Memorial were forgotten. The MVA government presented its second budget on Monday- focusing heavily on infrastructure, farmers and health care.

Opposition slams MVA budget

Fadnavis claimed that as farmers rarely took loans above Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh, the 0% interest farm loans upto Rs 3 lakhs were a hoax. He also pointed out that the Maharashtra budget was very Mumbai-specific, saying that the Transharbor Link, Bandra-Versova link were started under his government. Lashing at the state government for not reducing fuel prices, he claimed that hawkers hit by COVID shutdown were most affected. He added that most of the infrastructure project allocations were already covered by the Centre, while dismissing an Infrastructure push.

Infrastructure & Transport:

Rs 1000 crores allotted for Ghosikhurd dam and Rs 624 crores allotted for strengthening 12 other dams

Rs 1500 crore to MSEDCL for solar pump scheme

Rs 9,773 crores allotted for Mumbai-Goa coastal road

Rs 2,570 crore allocated for state transport dept

Electric vehicle charging stations on major highways (Mumbai -Pune, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Nashik)

Rs 1,400 crore for bus stops and depot development along with modernisation

Rs 8,420 crore allotted for the Urban development department

Rs 1,40,814 crores allotted for 14 Mumbai metro lines spanning 337 kilometres

Rs 400 crore for Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park

Rs 200 crore for Planning Bhavan in Mumbai

Rs 101 crore for renovation and maintenance of heritage temples

FM announced new projects - Bandra Kurla Complex electric cycle project, Sports university to be built in Pune, New ring road for Pune, Rajiv Gandhi science parks across the state

New airports announced in Shirdi, Amaravati, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Akola

Women and child welfare:

Free travel on MSRTC buses for girl students in rural Maharashtra

1,500 hybrid buses for girl students for travelling to schools

Rs 2,270 crore budget provision for women and child development department

Stamp duty relaxation by 1 percent if the house is registered in the name of the lady of the house

Agriculture:

0% Interest loans for farmers seeking crop loans under Rs 3 lakh.

Rs 3,274 crore allotted for agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries dept

