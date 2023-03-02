Maharashtra By-poll Results: BJP Wins Big In Chinchwad; Congress Wrests Kasba Peth

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) won one seat each in the by-polls in Maharashtra. The saffron party failed to retain Kasba Peth Assembly as Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar defeated its nominee in Hemant Rasane in the by-polls. In Chinchwad, BJP candidate Ashwini Laxman Jagtap is on the verge of victory as he is leading by a margin of around 10,000 votes to his nearest NCP nominee Vitthal alias Nana Kate.

BJP represented the Kasba Peth constituency for 28 years in the Maharashtra Assembly. Girish Bapat, the present BJP MP from Pune, represented the constituency five times till 2019. However, Dhangekar, backed by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), comfortably breached the BJP's stronghold.

According to Election Commission (EC), Dhangekar got 73,194 votes while BJP's Hemant Rasane managed to get 62,244 votes. 52.98% votes were polled for the grand old party candidate.

'People of Kasba Peth made me victorious, says Congress' winning candidate

After EC announced the results, Dhangekar called it a people's victory. "The day I filled the nomination form, the people of Kasba Peth constituency decided to make me victorious," he said.

Rasane, on the other hand, said that he will introspect about what went wrong and where. "Earlier, it used to be a triangular contest, but this time it was a straight fight between the BJP and the Congress," he said.

The battle in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad had become a prestige issue for BJP as well as MVA as it was the first direct election between them. Big leaders like NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis campaigned for their respective candidates.

In Chinchwad, BJP is heading towards a comfortable win as its candidate is leading by 9,760 votes after 22 rounds of counting, according to EC.

BJP's Ashwini Jagtap has got 77,404 votes while NCP candidate is a distant second with 67,644. Independent candidate Rahul Tanaji Kalate, who was an aspirant for NCP's ticket, got 28,145 votes.

In Maharashtra Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked MVA to accept its defeat in the Chinchwad by-polls. ''We accept the Kasba by-poll result. Similarly, you too have to accept the Chinchwad result. The Congress is nowhere in the other state Assembly results which have been announced. You have to find solace in one bypoll win and announce it in the House. You have to introspect like we will do about the Kasba defeat.''