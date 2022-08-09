Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 18 Ministers Inducted; Chandrakant Patil, Kesarkar Make Cut

Eighteen MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers of CM Eknath Shinde in the first phase of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan. The nine MLAs from the BJP who were inducted into the Council of Ministers are Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vijaykumar Gavit, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Ravindra Chavan.

Barring Save and Lodha, all others have served as Ministers in the past. While Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Mungantiwar, Khade and Chavan served as Ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government from 2014 to 2019, Vikhe Patil and Gavit were Ministers when Congress-NCP was in power. On the other hand, Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant and Deepak Kesarkar of the Eknath Shinde camp were also inducted into the Cabinet. Except for Sawant and Kesarkar, the rest of them were a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet.

Sanjay Rathod's possible inclusion in the Maharashtra Cabinet comes even as BJP was at the forefront in demanding his ouster and arrest barely a year ago. After coming under the scanner for his alleged role in the suicide of social media star Pooja Chavan, Rathod resigned as a Minister on February 28, 2021. Speaking to the media in July, Shinde revealed that the police had given a clean chit to Rathod.

Here are the new Ministers:

BJP

Sudhir Mungantiwar- Ballarpur MLA & former Minister for Finance, Planning & Forest Girish Mahajan- Jamner MLA & former Minister for Water Resources & Medical Education Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil- Shirdi MLA, ex-Leader of Opposition and former Minister Chandrakant Patil- Maharashtra BJP chief, Kothrud MLA & former Revenue and PWD Minister Suresh Khade- Miraj MLA and former Minister for Social Justice Atul Save- Aurangabad East MLA and former Minister of State Vijaykumar Gavit- Nandurbar MLA and former Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha- Malabar Hill MLA and Mumbai BJP president Ravindra Chavan- Dombivali MLA and former Minister of State

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)

Dadaji Bhuse- Malegaon Outer MLA & former Minister for Agriculture and ex-servicemen welfare Uday Samant- Ratnagiri MLA & former Minister for Higher Education and Technical Education Gulabrao Patil- Jalgaon Rural MLA and ex-Minister for Water Supply & Sanitation Sambhuraj Desai- Patan MLA and former Minister of State Sanjay Rathod- Digras MLA and former Minister Sandipan Bhumre- Paithan MLA and ex-Minister for Employment Guarantee & Horticulture Abdul Sattar- Sillod MLA and ex-Minister Tanaji Sawant- Paranda MLA and former Minister for Water Conservation Deepak Kesarkar- Sawantwadi MLA, Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson, and former Minister of State

