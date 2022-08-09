Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 18 Ministers Likely To Take Oath Today; Probables Here

In an exclusive scoop, a senior Shiv Sena MLA of the Eknath Shinde camp revealed that 18 Ministers will take oath in the first phase of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion at 11 am on Tuesday. The Ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan. As per sources, the 9 MLAs from BJP who are likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers are Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vijaykumar Gavit, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Ravindra Chavan.

Barring Save and Lodha, all others have served as Ministers in the past. While Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Mungantiwar, Khade and Chavan served as Ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government from 2014 to 2019, Vikhe Patil and Gavit were Ministers when Congress-NCP was in power. On the other hand, Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sambhuraje Desai, Sanjay Rathod and Sanjay Shirsat of the Eknath Shinde camp may also get a Cabinet berth. Except for Shirsat, the rest of them were a part of the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet.

Sanjay Rathod's possible inclusion in the Maharashtra Cabinet comes even as BJP was at the forefront in demanding his ouster and arrest barely a year ago. After coming under the scanner for his alleged role in the suicide of social media star Pooja Chavan, Rathod resigned as a Minister on February 28, 2021. Speaking to the media in July, Shinde revealed that the police had given a clean chit to Rathod.

Here are the MLAs who might be inducted in Maharashtra Cabinet:

BJP

Sudhir Mungantiwar- Ballarpur MLA & former Minister for Finance, Planning & Forest Girish Mahajan- Jamner MLA & former Minister for Water Resources & Medical Education Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil- Shirdi MLA, ex-Leader of Opposition and former Minister Chandrakant Patil- Maharashtra BJP chief, Kothrud MLA & former Revenue and PWD Minister Suresh Khade- Miraj MLA and former Minister for Social Justice Atul Save- Aurangabad East MLA and former Minister of State Vijaykumar Gavit- Nandurbar MLA and former Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha- Malabar Hill MLA and Mumbai BJP president Ravindra Chavan- Dombivali MLA and former Minister of State

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)

Dadaji Bhuse- Malegaon Outer MLA & former Minister for Agriculture and ex-servicemen welfare Uday Samant- Ratnagiri MLA & former Minister for Higher Education and Technical Education Sanjay Shirsat- Aurangabad West MLA Gulabrao Patil- Jalgaon Rural MLA and ex-Minister for Water Supply & Sanitation Sambhuraj Desai- Patan MLA and former Minister of State Sanjay Rathod- Digras MLA and former Minister Sandipan Bhumre- Paithan MLA and ex-Minister for Employment Guarantee & Horticulture