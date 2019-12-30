Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Aaditya To Take Oath In Father Uddhav Thackeray's Govt

Shiv Sena Yuva chief and Worli MLA Aditya Thackeray will be sworn as a Cabinet Minister in his father, Uddhav Thackeray's government, after a month of its formation. This move would be a first in many years that a father-son duo would serve the same Cabinet. Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest elections and is set to be one of the youngest Cabinet Ministers.

On Sunday, sources reported that Sharad Pawar's nephew and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to hold the same profile in this government, and the Home Ministry in addition. In November, then-rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath in alliance with BJP as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in wee hours, then tendered his resignation before the Supreme Court ordered a floor test. Thus, ending the 80-hour long BJP government in the state.

READ| BIG: Sena upgrades Aaditya Thackeray's security; downgrades Tendulkar's X cover

Along with him, ten Congress MLAs, including chief minister Ashok Chavan is expected to join the state council of Ministers during its expansion on Monday, as per party sources. The swearing-in is expected at 1 PM in the Vidhan Bhavan premises. A total of 36 Ministers are likely to take oath in the ideologically contrasting Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government. From the Congress' side, Ashok Chavan, KC Padvi, Vijay Wadettiwar, Amit Deshmukh, Sunil Kadar, Yashomati Thakur, Varsha Gaikwad, and Aslam Sheikh will take oath as Cabinet ministers, PTI sources said. Besides, Satej Patil and Vishwajit Kadam of the Congress will be sworn in as ministers of state, they added.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of the council of ministers cannot exceed 15% of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state. As per the power-sharing formula decided by the three MVA allies, the Sena will get 15 ministerial berths, excluding the CM's post, the NCP will also get 15 and the Congress 12. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP-54 and the Congress-44 in the 288-member House.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray was formed on November 28. The state Cabinet currently has six ministers, besides the chief minister. Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of the Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena and Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP took oath alongwith Uddhav Thackeray on November 28.

On November 30, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance defied the norms of the House, which led to an eventual walkout by the BJP MLAs. The House witnessed an uproar ahead of the floor test after the Maha Vikas Aghadi was accused of failing to sing 'Vande Mataram' prior to taking the oath for office in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis objected to the validity of the oath, despite the protem Speaker's denial saying that it was convened by the permission of the state Governor.

READ| Aaditya Thackeray fires 'trolling' jibe at BJP, highlights 'jealousy' factor in criticism