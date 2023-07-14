Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP Ministers To Compromise Portfolios For Ajit Pawar

The much-awaited portfolio allocation in the Maharashtra Cabinet led by CM Eknath Shinde is expected to take place today. The cabinet expansion was stuck over 'distribution of portfolios' after Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction wanted key ministries including finance and was no ready to compromise, as per sources. The deadlock over portfolios between the ruling allies in the State went on for the last few days.

With the time nearing for the final allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra cabinet any time soon, it is learnt that few BJP Ministers are about to sacrifice their portfolios to adjust Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs from his faction into the Cabinet.

As per exclusive information secured by Republic from sources closed to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Ajit Pawar is all set to get Ministry of Finance & Ministry of Planning portfolios. Till yesterday, it was decided Ajit Pawar will only be getting Finance while Ministry of Planning had no confirmation. In the latest change of stance, a meeting between the state allies led by Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis took place and Finance and Planning portfolios for Ajit Pawar received the collective nod.

Apart from that Cooperation, Agriculture, Women and Child Development, Medical Education, Food and civil Supply, Sports and Youth Welfare. Food and Drugs FDA , Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department may go to Ajit Pawar Group. There are total nine ministers in the Ajit Pawar camp.

Agriculture Department is now held by Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar, Food and Drugs (FDA) is held by Sanjay Rathod of Shivsena, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department is held by CM Eknath Shinde.

Whereas, Finance and Planning Ministries are with Devendra Fadnavis, BJP's Atul Save holds Cooperation, Medical Education is with Girish Mahajan, Food and Civil Supply Ministry is being held by Ravindra Chavan, Women and Child Development is held by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Sports and Youth affairs belongs to Girish Mahajan.

Although the official list for portfolio allocation is yet to be announced, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, while speaking to the media, said, "No allocation of portfolios yet. The list has been sent to Raj Bhavan and we are waiting for Governor’s approval. Ministers will take the charge accordingly. Multiple reports are floating in media over the portfolio distribution but I don’t know anything about it. We three ally parties will be working together and set this mentality that the CM has the rights to allot portfolios."