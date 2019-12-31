Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Claims NCP MLA; Miffed Prakash Solanki Set To Resign

The cabinet expansion in the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra has not gone down well with a senior NCP MLA who has announced his resignation. Prakash Solanki will be submitting his resignation to Speaker Nana Patole for not receiving a cabinet berth. This comes amid a widening rift within the Sharad Pawar-led NCP over ministerships in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance they run with Shiv Sena and Congress.

Prakash Solanki is a four-time legislator from Beed district's Majalgaon Assembly constituency. Sources say the party is trying hard to keep its flock together and avoid any major rebellion within its ranks.

READ | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Aaditya To Take Oath In Father Uddhav Thackeray's Govt

Cabinet expansion

The Maharashtra cabinet was expanded on Monday with a total of 36 MLAs inducted as ministers. Ajit Pawar was made Deputy Chief Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Apart from him, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan also took oath as cabinet minister. CM Uddhav's son Aaditya was also sworn-in as a minister. The number of ministers in the government has now increased to 43.

READ | Balasaheb Thorat Dismisses Reports Of Rift In Maha Vikas Aghadi Over Cabinet Expansion

Rift withing Congress

On Monday, there were reports that a rift broke between a faction of Congress over the allocation of portfolios in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Sources said that the senior party leaders, including former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and leader Amin Patel, were purportedly disappointed over the decision of portfolio allocation. Both the former Chief Ministers and senior Congress leaders refrained from attending the oath-taking ceremony of the Maharashtra cabinet.

READ | Maharashtra: Sunil Raut Refutes Rumours Of Quitting Seat Over Cabinet Exclusion

READ | Amid Cabinet Expansion Euphoria, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Highlights Loss Of MVA In Local Body